This day in history: Remodeling scheduled at Fairchild. ‘Soft drink’ establishments push back against Hedger recall amid Prohibition

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Fairchild Air Force Base was getting a “face-lift” in preparation for a new mission.

“An era of military aviation which spans more than 51 years will change in six months when the flying units of Washington Air National Guard move to Fairchild Air Force Base to assume command of a KC-135 aerial refueling tanker squadron as part of the U.S, Air Force Strategic Air Command (SAC),” The Spokesman-Review reported.

Remodeling of three buildings had begun and personnel were training in California.

The new mission “is expected to result in regular overseas training tours for Air Guardsmen who will fly missions in both the South Pacific and Europe.”

(Spokane Daily Chronicle archives)

From 1925: To no one’s surprise, the proprietors of Spokane’s “soft drink” establishments were opposed to the movement to recall Charles Hedger, Spokane’s commissioner of public safety.

The drive to recall Hedger was based on his alleged lax attitude toward Prohibition.

Many of the soft -drink establishments were saloons before Prohibition. A recent raid by federal agents determined that many of the soft drinks served in these places were not soft at all.

The proprietor of a “pool room and soft drink place” at 222 N. Stevens St. made his position clear.

“I am satisfied that Prohibition will prove the biggest failure and most costly and demoralizing experiment ever made by the government,” he said. “I believe in fair play and believe Commissioner Hedger should be given a chance to prove himself.”