Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

LTR Real Estate Investments LLC v. Kevin A. Alzualdez, restitution of premises.

Woodruff Heights Limited Partnership v. Amber Johnson, restitution of premises.

BSBS LLC v. Brooke W. Zavala, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Ashley Mossey, restitution of premises.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Brooke Blumer, et al., restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. Ashley Durham, restitution of premises.

Fourth and Fancher LLC v. Reva A. Hammer, et al., restitution of premises.

Cameron Melton, et al., v. Mikal Wilkerson, et al., restitution of premises.

Brent E. Burris v. Cheryl Storm, et al., restitution of premises.

Ronald L. Parker, et al. v. Gary Stern, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Caleb Kiser, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Nicole Simmons, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Daniel Mesecher, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Brenton Upchurch, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Trina Cook, restitution of premises.

1712 W. Second LLC v. Marissa Hipp, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Reich, Shannon and Ryan

Simmons, Summer R. and David J.

Luckey-Pineda, Lisa M. and Pineda, Jaime D., Jr.

Ward, Joshua W. and Heidi L.

Morris, Aimee and Arnold

McHenry-Sawyer, Madison and Sawyer, Corey A.

Bertram-Kinsey, Kara and Kinsey, Randall

Sharp, Jacqueline J. and Clinton D.

Boomer, Jennifer and Ainley B.

Legal separations granted

Hadwiger, Sheri L. and Steffensen, Eric J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Troy A. Silk, 46; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree arson.

Dominic D. L. Johnson, 37; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault.

Marcus A. Andren, 20; 33 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft from a vulnerable adult.