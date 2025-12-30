This day in history: Septic tanks polluting aquifer in Spokane Valley, Army Corps warned. More were dying in car crashes

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers strongly recommended the construction of a sewage system and treatment plant in the Spokane Valley.

The reason?

More than 80,000 septic tanks were in use in suburban Spokane, and “pollution from septic tanks in the Valley is seeping into the underground aquifer in ’significant quantities,’” said the Corps’ report.

It was resulting in a “risk to public health of unknown severity.”

The report suggested that a treatment plant be built in the vicinity of Felts Field.

From 1925: The drive to build a new civic auditorium in Spokane got a boost when the Washington State Legislature overrode Gov. Roland Hartley’s veto of the auditorium bill.

“Sentiment in the city is becoming stronger in favor of an auditorium in a good business location,” said the chairman of Spokane’s auditorium committee.

In other news, the proliferation of autos in recent years had predictable results. Spokane’s traffic fatality rate jumped to 11 in 1925, an increase of three from 1924.

In addition, 28 pedestrians were struck by autos in Spokane in 1925.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1941: In an emotional speech to the Canadian Parliament, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill states Britain will never surrender to “Hitler and his Nazi gang” and that “they have asked for total war. Let us make sure they get it.”

1963: US. Congress authorizes Kennedy half dollar, in honor of President John F. Kennedy who was assassinated Nov. 22, 1963.