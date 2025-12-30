Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andrew P. Caudell and Christine W. Kariuki, both of Airway Heights.

Daniel J. Harrison, of Newman Lake, and Heather M. Graham, of Spokane.

Parrish S. Naples and April L. May, both of Spokane.

Cameron M. Kjeldgaard and Shelby A. Allison, both of Spokane Valley.

Lauren L. Rowe, of Spokane Valley, and Madison N. Womble, of Lynn Haven, Fla.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Vanetten, Cherbon J. and Kenneth A.

Stark, Donovan J. and Brown-Meeks, Molly M.

Seldon, Christina E. and Jackson, Keon L.

Marshall, Michael D. and Teets, Christy L.

Anderson, Shane H. and Christie L.

Munroe, Jessica D. and William B.

Travis, Samantha J. and Bounds, Trinity J.

Randall, Amanda and Scott

Criminal sentencings

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Jerome N. Turner, 47; 72 days in jail with credit given for 72 days served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Nicholas Ulrich

Alisha J. Hilborn, 40; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 18 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Derik A. Lavers, 42; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.