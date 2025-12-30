What are you doing New Year’s Eve? Fireworks will mark celebration in Spokane

Spokane is welcoming the new year with a bang.

On New Year’s Eve, fireworks will explode in the night sky beginning at 9 p.m. near the Clocktower in Riverfront Park. The fireworks are free for everyone to enjoy, according to the city website.

The celebrations at Riverfront Park on Dec. 31 will begin with a Winter Light Show from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Attractions at the park will be open on Wednesday, including the Looff Carrousel and the Numerica Skate Ribbon, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the Numerica SkyRide, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. DJ Night on the Ice on the Skate Ribbon will be from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Skate rentals are $7.95, and admission tickets are $10.95 for everyone 13 and older.