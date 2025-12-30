WSU makes things interesting late, but scoring issues prove too much in 69-55 loss to Seattle U

SEATTLE – In the spring, when they realized the pieces they’d be losing and the replacements they needed, Washington State coaches understood the weaknesses they needed to strengthen in the transfer portal. They needed better defenders, they needed better big men. They needed guards who wouldn’t contribute to the turnover bug that bit last season’s team .

In head coach David Riley’s second season, those types of changes have made real differences. Headed into the Cougars’ Tuesday tilt against Seattle U, they ranked among the nation’s best in several categories on defense, at least across their last four games. They looked more committed on that end, more attuned to the scouting report, and they’ve improved in the turnover department.

But in some matchups, like in WSU’s 69-55 loss to Seattle U at Climate Pledge Arena, the Cougars can look like they overcorrected, like they didn’t find enough scoring punch for this year’s team. Against teams like the Redhawks, whose swarming defense made the Cougars’ life hell for nearly two hours, they can look a step slow. A gear less athletic.

In large part, that’s why WSU’s three-game winning streak came to an end against Seattle U, which held the Cougars to their lowest scoring output. They shot just 30% from the field, including an unsightly 4-for-27 effort from beyond the arc. And perhaps worst of all, they lost 19 turnovers, which makes seven straight games in which they’ve committed 13 or more.

“Our shooting percentages were terrible,” said Riley, whose team also shot just 13-for-23 from the free throw line, which is 57%. “I gotta do a better job of getting some rhythm for our guys, really in the first half, and getting us some easier looks. We gotta get back in the gym and work on our free throws. Hats off to Seattle U. I thought they played a really physical game. They were able to push us off our spots. They were able to pressure us a little bit. I think that’s a big reason we weren’t able to shoot well.”

David Riley postgame: “I gotta do a better job of getting some rhythm for our guys.”



On Adria Rodriguez, who is now shooting 32% on FTs: “He’s a better shooter than that. He’s one of our best plus-minus guys on the year. He plays amazing defense, he gets guys shots.” pic.twitter.com/DmCnYK3EU0 — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) December 31, 2025

Washington State (6-9, 1-1 WCC) played Seattle U to a 33-33 tie in the second half. But the Cougs were undone in the first, heading into halftime facing a 36-22 deficit, the kind that has flummoxed them this season. The Redhawks canned two triples in the first half’s final moments, a surge of momentum that made things tougher on the Cougars, who got a team-best 13 points from guard Ace Glass and 11 points from forward ND Okafor.

But this one swung with about seven minutes to go, when the Cougs kicked off a 7-0 run, which included layups from Okafor and guard Jerone Morton, two free throws from Glass and another layup from Okafor, who used a tough lay-in to pull WSU within 53-49. The throng of Cougar fans roared their approval. The tide was turning.

Except that’s when the Cougs’ momentum vaporized. With some 5 ½ minutes to go, WSU forward Simon Hildebrandt was whistled for a blocking foul as he backpedaled, which was met with invective from Riley and coaches. No matter the response, the Redhawks answered with a wing triple from guard Maleek Arington, who put Seattle U back up seven.

“ND, EY (Eemeli Yalaho) had some good post-ups,” Riley said of how his group rallied. “Ace and Jerone (Morton) started playing a little more confident with the ball in their hands and getting to the paint, playing off two and on-balance. And if you can get to the paint against these guys and play on balance, that’s where you can start getting some easier looks.”

The Cougars weren’t done battling. With three minutes left, Glass knocked down a catch-and-shoot triple, cutting the Redhawks’ lead to six. But the hosts followed with seven straight points, putting this one away.

WSU also played the entire second half without guard Tomas Thrastarson, who started the game and totaled seven points in the first half. But toward the end of the period, he sustained an injury, which sidelined him for the second stanza. It was a costly development for the Cougars, who had to play without one of their best perimeter defenders and most reliable 3-point shooters.

After the game, Riley said he had no update on Thrastarson’s status.

It was WSU’s first time playing Seattle U since 2021, but it was hardly Riley’s first experience with Redhawks coach Chris Victor, who coached alongside Riley at Eastern Washington about a decade ago. In fact, a few moments into Tuesday’s game, Riley looked over at Victor and grinned.

“First play, Vic,” Riley said.

Turns out, Riley and Victor had each run the same first play, a Spain pick-and-roll. But that’s about where the similarities ended for the Cougars and Redhawks on Tuesday night.

Another theme developing around the Cougars centers on guard Adria Rodriguez, a transfer from Spain. After missing two free throws in Tuesday’s game, Rodriguez has now sunk just 8 of 25 free throws, which is 32%. He’s averaging 3.2 points per game. He isn’t much of a threat to score.

Rodriguez still adds plenty to WSU’s offense, Riley said, which is why Rodriguez played 20 minutes in Seattle. He’s cleared the 20-minute mark in four of his last five games.

“He’s a better shooter than that, number one,” Riley said. “Number two, he’s one of our best plus-minus guys on the year. He plays amazing defense. He gets guys shots. That’s something that we just gotta keep figuring out, ways to build his confidence. He’s still adjusting to this game, and I think he’ll turn that corner. When you see it in practice, it’s gonna happen in games. It’s a matter of time.”

Ahead of WSU’s next game, a home tilt against LMU on Friday, this much has become clear: The Cougars can’t keep struggling to score. They can’t win rebounding battles to the tune of 54-28, the final tally on Tuesday, and turning that into only 55 points. No amount of defensive acumen can change that.