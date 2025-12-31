‘Just incredibly generous’: Christmas Bureau meets goal for the first time since raising it to $600,000

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

The generosity of Spokane-area residents was never in doubt.

In a year when many people struggled with higher prices, particularly at the grocery store, they still dug deep to donate amounts large and small to children and families who needed help at Christmas. For some families, the gifts, books and pajamas received at the Christmas Bureau were the only things their children would receive.

The 79th annual Christmas Bureau goal of $600,000 was met in a fine fashion, with donations received since Christmas Day bringing the total to $639,505.46. It is the first time the higher goal of $600,000 has been met since it was raised in 2022. The highest amount ever donated was $734,383.40 in 2020, when organizers had to scramble at the last minute to provide gift cards to families due to COVID-19 restrictions while the toys and books purchased throughout the year sat in storage.

The Christmas Bureau is a joint effort by Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide grocery store vouchers to families in need, as well as a toy and a book for each child. Monetary donations from the community and in-kind donations from local businesses support the effort entirely.

Christmas Bureau Coordinator Heidi Meany said she’s grateful for the support of the community.

“That’s incredible,” she said of the donation total. “The Spokane and greater Coeur d’Alene community is just incredibly generous.”

The amount raised will help the Bureau as it, too, struggles with higher prices. Tariffs were a concern in buying for the 2025 Bureau and are expected to be a factor in 2026 as well. Collecting more than the goal will help provide a cushion.

“It gives us the resources we need to make our anniversary year even more special and possible,” she said. “It’s going to ensure there will be just as nice a collection of toys as ever.”

Parents, grandparents and guardians who came to this year’s Christmas Bureau spoke repeatedly about how grateful they were for the assistance provided and how it relieved some of their stress. Some had reduced income because a parent lost a job. Work-related injuries forcing time off also created budget issues. And in some cases, paying all the bills was a stretch even with two adults working.

This year, the need was more than last year. The Christmas Bureau provided help for 9,636 households and gifts for 12,693 children. The Bureau distributed $288,840 in grocery store vouchers, with 3,678 of those going to households without children who applied online in October.

Various groups and organizations also donated a record 5,398 pairs of pajamas . Organizers have been pushing pajama drives in recent years in an effort to have enough sets for every child .

Donations

New donations of $40,051.31 were received by Monday, bringing the year-to-date total to $639,505.46, well over the goal of $600,000. Donations received after Monday will be held for the 80th annual Christmas Bureau in 2026.

The Mother Joseph Sisters of Providence, of Renton, donated $5,000. “On behalf of the Sisters of Providence – Mother Joseph, it is my pleasure to send you a check in the amount of $5,000 from our Emilie Gamelin Mission Fund,” wrote provincial council member Jacqueline Fernandes. “We will continue to keep you and your ministry in our prayers.”

Red Diamond Construction, of Spokane Valley, gave $2,500. Diamond Asphalt Paving Inc., of Spokane Valley, also contributed $2,500. Mark Schultz donated $2,500 via PayPal. “S&S Coatings is pleased to present our annual contribution to the Christmas Bureau,” he wrote. “Both Gary and I wish to thank all the volunteers who make things a little easier for those who are in need this time of year. Merry Christmas to all!”

An anonymous donor sent $1,800 via PayPal, writing, “Thank you to all the Christmas Bureau volunteers for making this holiday season a little brighter for those in need. This donation will hopefully help in achieving your goal.”

The Selkirk Crest Wealth Management Group donated $1,500, writing, “As done in years past, rather than giving a token of appreciation to our clients, we are again donating to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund. We thank you for all your efforts putting these funds to work for those families that are less fortunate.”

The letter was signed by Courtney Altringer, Paul Dehmer and Robert Simpson, each of whom contributed $500.

The Matthews Mahoney Donor-Advised Fund at the Innovia Foundation gave $1,000. Bruce and Rebekka Higgins, of Spokane, donated $1,000. James Knight, of Elk, sent $1,000. An anonymous Spokane donor sent $1,000. Sally and Tim Quirk, of Spokane, contributed $1,000. Max Kuney donated $1,000 via PayPal.

Judy Grollmus donated $616.93. Einar and Diane Larson, of Almira, Washington, gave $600. An anonymous donor sent $572.38 via PayPal.

