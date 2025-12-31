Television Q&A: Why aren’t there shows focused on good news?

Rich Heldenfels Tribune News Service

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I have been watching ABC, CBS and NBC news shows weeknights and I enjoy the format with brief but detailed stories and feel I learn a lot of current events from watching. I probably enjoy even more the human interest/feel-good stories at the conclusion of each episode which many times brings tears to my eyes. They reinforce my hopes and dreams of the inherent good in humanity. Why can’t somebody on the major networks produce an hourlong show each week with a bunch of good, interesting stories only two to three minutes long, that only portray the good in humanity instead of the corruption, graft, abuse, greed and, unfortunately, death that overwhelm our senses on a daily basis?

A: In these grim times, major networks do try to provide uplifting stories in their programs and online. CBS, for one, has “The Uplift.” NBC’s “Today” show has a “Good News” page. Then there’s ABC’s Danny New, known as “Mr. Positivity” when working for a Denver station because of his emphasis on upbeat stories, who still does some for the network. But an entire hourlong sampler of happy news? I don’t think that would draw enough viewers, not when many are attracted to crime, scandal and sorrow.

Q: What ever happened to the following animated films: “Pecos Bill,” which I think was voiced by Gene Autry; “Fish Police” (six episodes}, and “Coyote’s Lament,” which may be from Disney?

A: “Pecos Bill” was a short film with music by Roy Rogers and the Sons of the Pioneers, included in the 1948 Disney compilation “Melody Time.” “The Coyote’s Lament” is another Disney, originally shown in prime time’s “Walt Disney Presents” in 1961. And “Fish Police” was an animated series on CBS in 1992, with voices including John Ritter, Tim Curry and Megan Mullally; it was not at all a success, canceled after three episodes with three more still in the can.

“Melody Time” is on Disney+, DVD and Blu-ray (and you may find the discs at your local library). The six episodes of “Fish Police” are on YouTube. That’s also where I found the 20 minutes of “The Coyote’s Lament,” including a copy with Walt Disney’s introduction.

Q: I really don’t understand why on “Jeopardy!” they play Final Jeopardy! even when it’s a runaway for the leader and there is no way the second- and third-place contestants can catch up. If they want to see the leader accumulate more money, just let him or her play it.

The second- and third-place contestants do not keep their cash totals and are just given preset figures of $3,000 and $2,000. Just wondering after all these years.

A: An uncatchable contestant on “Jeopardy!” is unlikely since a leader could make an extreme bet in Final Jeopardy and get the question wrong while another player got it right with a strong enough bet. (One uncatchable scenario: if two of the three contestants have no money at the end of Final Jeopardy! and cannot play in FJ.) Online “Jeopardy!” discussions have a lot to say about contestants’ betting strategies. The idea of over-betting in Final Jeopardy! is also part of a classic “Cheers” episode where Cliff Clavin (John Ratzenberger) is dominating the game only to lose when he bets everything in Final Jeopardy. (Knowing not to over-bet is sometimes called the Clavin Rule.) As for second and third, even if the payoffs are preset, Final Jeopardy! can still determine who finishes second and who finishes third.