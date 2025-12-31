This day in history: Marijuana should be legalized, said North Idaho Medical Association in 1975. Spokane economy booming as 1925 came to close

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The North Idaho Medical Association went on record as advocating the legalization of marijuana.

The doctors from Idaho’s five northern counties adopted a resolution that said alcohol appears to be more dangerous than marijuana and the double standard should be removed.

The North Idaho Medical Association announced it supported the legalization of marijuana, the Associated Press reported in an article that ran in The Spokesman-Review on Dec. 31, 1975. (Spokesman-Review archives)

“Marijuana has become the social drug of the American youth just as alcohol is the social drug of the older Americans,” said a resolution passed by the group. “Alcohol possession is legal. Marijuana possession is a crime – this fact is causing a total disrespect for the police and law enforcement agencies in the eyes of a huge segment of our youth.”

Five decades later, Idaho remained one of the few states in which marijuana was fully illegal.

From 1925: “Spokane Happy As 1926 Comes.”

At least, that’s what the Spokane Chronicle proclaimed in a front page headline.

The paper cited the following evidence:

• Record sales on the Spokane Stock Exchange.

• A 20% increase in “bank clearings.”

• A large increase in building permits.

Even the weather made a contribution to civic happiness, claimed the Chronicle. Statistics showed Spokane enjoyed “8% more sunshine” than average in 1925.

Also on this day

1775: Battle of Quebec: American Continental Army led by Richard Montgomery is defeated trying to take the British stronghold of Quebec City in the American Revolutionary War. General Montgomery is killed and Benedict Arnold is wounded.