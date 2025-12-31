Updated Wed., Dec. 31, 2025 at 10:40 a.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ethan R. Johnson, of Springdale, Wash., and Abigail G. Trotz, of Spokane.

Jorge E. Garduno and Chelsey L. Jenkins, both of Spokane.

Earl G. Hilde and Tiffany N. Jenkins, both of Spokane.

Alee Laneab and Jessica Jitiam, both of Spokane.

Edward T. O’Connor and Jamie L. Whiteman, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Lexi J. Stephens, restitution of premises.

Ryan K. Cole, et al. v. Jason M. Jay, et al., complaint for damages.

Lisa Gilden, et al. v. Risi Givas, et al., restitution of premises.

David G. Kirkingburg v. Mallory D. McNeely, restitution of premises.

Ryan K. Cole and Caitlin C. Cole v. Jason M. Jay and Progressive Direct Insurance Co., complaint.

John Hasenflue v. Rosa Branton, complaint.

Karina Naccarato v. Nathan Baker, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Pesek, Shannan L. and Joshua D.

Traynham, Gerald F. and Johnson, Sally A.

Hinson, David A. and Scott, Elena L.

Holm, Tim D. and Amanda L.

Knight, Twila I. and Miller, Samuel M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Mitchell R. Slinker, 19; 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree reckless burning and fourth-degree assault.

Tyshawn D. Eatmon, 19; $15 restitution, 30.75 months in prison with credit given for 102 days served, 30.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree domestic assault.

Joshua J. C. Ellis, 30; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Genie C. Barnard, 38; 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.