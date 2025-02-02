The Dirt: Holy Family Hospital to undergo $1 million renovation

This photo shows Owens Gallery & Auction, which could be moving from 3204 E. 17th Ave. to a space on North Divisoin Street. (Tod Stephens/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

The sterile processing department of Providence Holy Family Hospital in north Spokane will receive a full renovation, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane last week.

The improvements will occur in multiple phases. Portions of the 6,250-square-foot, sterile-processing department will receive upgrades at different times, plans show.

Five phases will be required to renovate the space. During each phase, construction barriers will be erected to cordon off areas where renovation work is ongoing.

Some demolition will be required for each phase to change the layout of the department, plans show.

The estimated cost of construction is $1 million.

Plans for the project were designed by Spokane-based NAC Architecture.

Swinerton, a national construction company with offices in Spokane, is listed as the contractor.

Auction house move planned

In December, The Spokesman-Review reported that a new grocery and liquor store was planned to open at the location of Owens Gallery & Auction, a consignment store and personal property liquidator.

In a leased space at 3204 E. 17th Ave., the self-proclaimed “largest consignment store in Spokane” has been located on Spokane’s South Hill for 14 years, according to owner Jeff Owens.

But after the property was sold, Owens is exploring other, more centrally located locations, he said.

One location could be 1001 N. Division St., where Wallaroo’s Furniture and Mattresses is located.

“Within the next 30 to 60 days we will open in a new location, hopefully,” Owens said. “On a drive home I saw that the Division location was available, so we’re seeing if it’s a good fit.”

Last month, Owens submitted a change of use permit to the city of Spokane, allowing him to open an auction house in the previous furniture store.

“I’m doing the permits now, looking at the city to see if they’ll allow me in before I lease the space,” he said.

In operation for 40 years, he claimed the store is the most interesting shopping experience in Lilac City.

“You can come in and find things from five-carat diamond rings to tractor parts, fine arts and donkey carts,” he said.

Though Owen’s has not settled on a new location, he is determined to keep his store open for business.

“We’ve been through a lot in 40 years and the pandemic was hard on us,” he said. “But we survived. We will be moving.”

South Hill gym project

Adjacent to an existing Snap Fitness location, a developer is looking to open a MaxStrength Fitness, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

Larry Longhurst, co-owner of the prospective gym, submitted a remodeling permit application for a medical building at 3707 S. Grand Blvd.

According to the application, Longhurst is planning a $200,000 renovation to a leased space at the site. The gym will be roughly 1,700 square feet, plans show.

The gym franchise has locations in Ohio, Colorado, Florida, Texas, Wisconsin and now soon to be in Washington.

Longhurst could not be reached for comment last week. Destin Curtis Architecture of Phoenix designed the gym. No contractor was listed on application documents.