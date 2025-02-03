Avdyushkin wins third consecutive Langlauf cross country ski race

Here are the top 10 finishers in the 44th annual Langlauf cross country ski race at Mount Spokane.

Make it three in a row for Sergey Avdyushkin.

The 56-year-old skier from Spokane took first place in the 2025 Langlauf cross country ski race at Mount Spokane on Sunday.

He crossed the finish line with a time of 33 minutes, 39 seconds, securing his third straight win in the classic 10-kilometer contest.

Haley Cooper-Scott, 44, of Spokane, was the top female finisher with a time of 38 minutes, 38 seconds. She was fourth overall.

A blast of snow Friday night and some light snow on Saturday gave the 44th Langlauf a boost, said race director Tim Ray.

“That really ended up helping conditions,” Ray said. “The groomer just did an amazing job.”

Fresher snow does slow skiers’ times a bit, however. In other years, winners have posted times faster than 30 minutes. This year, the fresh snow likely contributed to making the course somewhat slower.

That doesn’t do much to dampen the enthusiasm for winter’s answer to Bloomsday. More than 200 skiers turned out for the race, making 2025 the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic to reach that level of participation.

Avdyushkin is proving to be tough to beat. Ray said he is one of a few skiers who have strung together multiple Langlauf wins.

“He’s a really good skier as far as his technique and he’s in shape,” Ray said. “Combine those two together and it makes him really fast.”

Antonio Mannino, also of Spokane, finshed second with a time of 34 minutes, 16 seconds. Brian Abrams was third with a time of 38 minutes, 19 seconds, followed by Cooper-Scott.

Race organizers are already looking ahead to next year. The website notes the 45th Langlauf will take place on Jan. 25, 2026 – a shift from the first weekend in February to late January.

Ray said the date was moved up to avoid a scheduling conflict with a race in the Methow Valley that has prevented Spokane Nordic Association race team skiers from competing in Langlauf.