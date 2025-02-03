Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bernabe A. Juarez Martinez and Manuela Montesinos Bautista, both of Spokane Valley.

Stephen N. Ngure and Debra K. Ratzlaff, both of Spokane.

Breana R. Riggin and Breannah M. Rindahl, both of Spokane.

Craig M. Gohl and Collette Scanio, both of Spokane Valley.

Juan C. Rodriguez Lopez and Yunuen D. Martinez De La Cerda, both of Spokane Valley.

Diego A. Perez Chaparro and Dine M. Rodriguez Benitez, both of Spokane.

Mark P. Apodaca and Kayli S. Roark, both of Spokane Valley.

Armando Hernandez De Los Santos and Brittany M. Zamora, both of Spokane Valley.

Fellipe B. Estrada and Michelle L. Riley, both of Spokane.

Byeong H. Kim and Hyona K. Hansel, both of Spokane Valley.

Markiece J. Harris and Tiawna D. Hermann, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Linda Richter v. Austin Real Properties LLC, et la., seeking quiet title.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Zoey Dalton, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Maddison Jitiam, et la., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Tamra Johnson, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Linda Ramsey, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Regan Oliver, et al., property damage.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Nathan Babin, et la., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Linda Hale, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Natalie Krieger, restitution of premises.

DECEHCC VII Investments LLC, et la. v. Eileen Moxley, restitution of premises.

FR Bach Housing III LLC v. Kari Montgomery, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Larissa Wellington, restitution of premises.

702 N Oak LLC v. Rhonda Singer, restitution of premises.

Highland Village Airway Heights LLC v. Ronald Shuler, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Ashlee Thompson, restitution of premises.

Airway Pointe LP v. Jerry Miller, restitution of premises.

Seattle Apartments Managers LLC v. Dennis B. Fletcher, restitution of premises.

MCC Managements LLC v. Michah Baker, et la., restitution of premises.

A916 LLC v. Jeremy M. McVicker, restitution of premises.

Sixcess Investments Co LLC v. Robyn Heilman, restitution of premises.

Snediker Construction LLC v. John Doe, restitution of premises.

Penny Magers, et la. v. Washington Eastern Railroad LLC, et la., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Inok Kejon, et al., restitution of premises.

Tesslin R. Chambers v. Judith Brock, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

American Express National Bank v. Duane S. Kaler, money claimed owed.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Cody Jensen, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Ryan L. McLaughlin, money claimed owed.

Board of Trustees of the Washington Idaho construction Teamsters Employ, money claimed owed.

Board of Trustees of the Washington Idaho construction Teamsters Employ, money claimed owed.

Board of Trustees of the Washington Idaho construction Teamsters Employ, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Samantha McDonald, money claimed owed.

Patrick Haffey v. Selkirk Pharma, Inc.; John and Mia Bertagnolli; Andrea and Joe Morgan; and Colleen and William Dixon, complaint.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Regan Oliver and Kelly Ezenyimula, complaint for breach of lease and damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Schrader, Robert and Cline, Tricia.

Delong, Laura M. and Tad A.

Albert, Samantha and Jacob K.

Sharr, Jacob A. and Ashley M.

Pendelton, James N. and Ashley C.

Sampson, Gregory A. and Victoria.

Laxton, Ashlee D. and Thomas R.

Moo, Doh and Day W.

Tuason, Gezz R.N. and Hansen, Alexis K.

Lytle, Danna and Daniel L. Jr.

Pesikan, Emily S. and Jason.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Please

Katryna Dobler, 24; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Mandilynn Law, 27; 34 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Elliot E. Morrison, 32; 22 days in jail, use of controlled substance in public.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Dustin J. Williams, 32; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, 24 months of probation, two counts of protection order violation.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Brittany L. Black, 38; 135 days in jail with credit given for 135 days served, resisting arrest.

Vaughn M. Evans, 36; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Jolena M. Ford, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Ricky E. R. Andrade, 21; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Michael A. Driver, 17; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.