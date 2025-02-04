Spokane County

Marriage licenses

William W. Braks and Tenayaann M. Tresko, both of Spokane.

Taylor G. Bradish and Corrin M. Michaud, both of Spokane.

Christopher D. Pound and Kaylee H. Girgis, both of Spokane.

Benjamin S. Higel, of Spokane, and Alyson L. Browning, of Spokane Valley.

Hayden J. Nabers and Ariel E. Eggers, both of Spokane Valley.

Judy J. Johnson and Ginger Jevon, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael A. Hefling and Shannon R. Bietz-Czako, both of Spokane.

Keilee M. Bandy, of Nashville, Tenn., and Karen C. Moreno, of Elkhart, Kan.

Cesar S. Cortes and Naydelin A. Olalde Hernandez, both of Spokane.

Clay O. Wheeler and Johana L. Arias Salgado, both of Spokane.

Landen A. Guilbeau and Tarah R. Hagen, both of Spokane.

Ivan Rincon and Ruth Godinez Garcia, both of Spokane.

Glen R. Briggs and Kerlis V. Barboza Delarosa, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Housing Authority v. Deeanna Koker, restitution of premises.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Matthew Woodward, et al., restitution of premises.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Jesse Hager, et al., restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Michael Rogers, et al., restitution of premises.

Windom Peak Properties LLC v. Adria Haro, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Darrell Enos, et al., restitution of premises.

FR Bach Housing V LLC v. Ehren Pointdexter, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Mae Mattox, et al., restitution of premises.

Nukey Reality LLC v. Zachary Brissey, restitution of premises.

American Express National Association v. Kelli Riordan, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Jamie A. Matthews, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Dylan Tanner, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. John Spencer, money claimed owed.

Marjorie At Aspen Park LLC v. Marisela D. Rodriguez, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Pavel Volkov, money claimed owed.

Avista Corporation v. Wired or Wireless Inc., complaint.

Patricia Hendrix v. Irvin Fragoso, complaint.

Jarred King v. Henry A. Tesch and Jane Doe, complaint for personal injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Torres, Megan J. and Marcos D.

Potter, Erin D. and David A.

Peskov, Lyuba N. and Gennadiy I.

Parent, Heather M. and Brandon P.

Rohr, Pamela H. and Trunkenbolz, Jerry L.

Hellman, Casey L. and Swerin, Tori R.

Demyanovskiy, Lyubov and Musgrave, Trevor.

Dietzen, Elli J. and Orantes Gomez, Eliezer.

Pries, Erica C. D. and Brandon C.

Magney, Tyson R. and Sarah J.

Snyder, Martee C. Lucas W.

Corral, Tawnie M. and Cooper, David M.

Geiger, Laura M. and Michael J.

Simpson, Patrick J. and Heather A.

Crook, Adam L. and Snelson, Gillian R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette E. Please

Thomas Labissoniere, 46; 10 days in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Randy E. Slone, 30; $2,710.15 restitution, 432 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, unlawful imprisonment and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Dwayne B. Erickson, 39; 87 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment.

Jessica Jones, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Earl Anderson III, 60; 24 months in prison, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Brandon B. Grothe, 24; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Jason J. Berg, 38; 245 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Monica M. Boggess, 24; 36 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and criminal mischief.

Ronald Zielke, 34; two months of jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police officer.

Emma G. Swett. 50; 31 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Amber M. Schloss, 28; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, after pleading guilty to reckless driving and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Anthony Ravenscroft, 26; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Benjamin O. Thurman, 45; $15 restitution, 39 days in jail with credit given for 39 days served, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Nicholas Esteban-Philipe, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Judge Michael Price

Katrina M. Soto, 37; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Kenneth M. McCoy, 38; $15 restitution, 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Zachary S. Weber, 26; 18 days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Ronald Prudhomme, 29; eight months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and third-degree theft.

Dustin C. Neeson, 42; 27.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree theft.

Andrew Van Pelt, 27; 60 days in jail with credit given for 46 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and driving under the influence amended to reckless driving.

Robert P. Dickerson, 45; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Daleen C. Marlow, 61; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Jesse Smith, 44; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to escape from community custody.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jakob A. Baker, 26; one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Emily R. Bell, 13 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and third-degree theft.

Andrew D. Breach, 44; $350 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Paul D. Chavez, 36; one day in jail, reckless endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.

Chelsea M. Clayton, 32; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Arnold L. Davis, 45; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Lee A. Dean, 31; 51 days in jail, first-degree trespassing and third-degree theft.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Nicholas S. Love, 46; 24 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Joshua J. Lowman, 19; 59 days in jail, vehicular interference, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, stolen identity and third-degree theft.

Jeremy T. McSpadden, 52; 30 days in jail, harassment and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Lee Motellang, 23; two days in jail, minor operating a vehicle after consuming alcohol.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Stephanie R. Perez, 32; 14 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Andrew D. Roget, 46; $650 fine, first-degree negligent driving.

Kirk M. Rutherfore, 54; two days in jail, reckless driving.

Aaron K. Struckman, 34; 60 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating vehicle without ignition interlock.

Zachary S. Weber, 26; seven days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Caela R. Wood, 38; 18 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Jeremey J. Wood, 49; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Troy A. Caldwell, 35; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Daniel B. Fenebock, 59; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Noe T. Alvarez, 25; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Richard M., Leland

Teresa M. Pillivant, 40; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, unlawful camping and possession of a controlled substance.