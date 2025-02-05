Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Stalin M. Cuenca, of Kennewick, and Jocelyne G. Neri, of Cheney.

Dharmender S. Hothi and Gursharn K. Dhaliwal, both of Spokane.

Ronald J. Hardy, of Spokane, and Sarah E. Schupp, of Colbert.

Salome Guzman and Sabrina S. Lopez, both of Spokane.

Nathan A. McIntosh and Meghan W. Paul, both of Spokane.

Alan C. Grimm and Valerie F. Maciver, both of Spokane.

Justin R. Jones, of Chattaroy, and Logan L. Stanley, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cheney Real Estate Management Inc. v. John Hansen, restitution of premises.

Spokane Rentals LLC v. Charles Rowin, restitution of premises.

Vietzke Family LLC v. Trisha Zahn, restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Chloe Morris, et al., restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Ashley M. Mimier, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Pitner, Kelly L. and Caleb A.

Wisor, Jonathan P. and Kaplan, Audrey S.

Brown, Brieanna B. and Kristofer J.

Lundblad, Lisa M. and Kevin L.

Abendroth, Cynthnia and David.

Picacio, Raven and Matthew.

Spangler, Allison P. and Jeffrey M.

Lund, Nicole M. and Robert A.

Kotsala, Allison and Osborne, Tiernan T.

Riley, Thomas P. and Connie M.

Lacey, Lynne J. and Ackerman, David S.

McGrath, Heather L. and Daren G.

Bettin, Noah A. and Gena M.

Shoffner, Christy J. and William P.

Wilkinson, Billie J. and John H.

Young, Kevin R. and Sharon A.

Stark, Dusty K. M. and Amanda J. M.

Bendtsen, Melissa J. and Steven J.

Legal separations granted

Routt, Bryant D. and Emily M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Timothy J. Vopalensky, 44; $28,249.91 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident and driving under the influence amended to first-degree negligent driving.

William E. Caulfield, 40; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and defrauding innkeeper.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Bender Atty, 33; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Michael L. Jensen, 36; 90 days in jail, unlawful camping on public property.

Mark A. Kintgen, 35; 101 days in jail, protection order violation.

Mandilynn A. Law, 27; 42 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Jeffrey A. Maynard, 35; one day in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Marcus M. Noble, 23; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Leonardo Rosas Flores, 40; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Brandon L. Trickler, 23; one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Logan W. Yost, 30; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Brett C. Hemming, 66; one day in jail with credit given for one day served.