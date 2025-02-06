Buzzer breakdown: Khalif Battle produces 24 points in return to starting lineup

Gonzaga guard Khalif Battle (99) is fouled by Loyola Marymount forward Jevon Porter (14) during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in the McCarthey Athletic Center. (COLIN MULVANY)

Here are three observations from Gonzaga’s 73-53 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Battle productive in return to starting five

Khalif Battle, after a three-game stint coming off the bench, returned to the starting lineup against the Lions.

Battle had an eventful first half. He missed his first five field-goal attempts, including four 3-pointers. In the final 3 minutes and 2 seconds, Battle hit a bank shot, a 3-pointer, picked up a technical foul and made three free throws to be GU’s leading scorer in the first half with eight points.

Battle finished with 24 points, doing most of his damage by hitting 15 of 16 free throws. He was just 4 of 13 from the field.

The 6-foot-5 senor wing had an interesting three-game stretch when he wasn’t starting. He had zero points and zero shot attempts against Portland, followed by a 23-point performance against Oregon State, and just two points off 1-of-5 shooting in the loss to Saint Mary’s. He was also scoreless in a loss to Santa Clara in his last start prior to Thursday’s game.

Shorthanded Zags

Gonzaga was without sophomore wing Dusty Stromer (illness) – on Stromer’s Bobblehead night at the Kennel – and reserve center Ismaila Diagne (concussion).

It was the first game Stromer has missed at GU after appearing in 59 straight games, including 16 starts. He’s averaging 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 21.7 minutes, the latter sixth on the team. His 23 made 3s rank fourth.

The 7-foot Diagne recently returned after missing two months with a knee injury, playing for five minutes against Portland and four against Oregon State.

Improving defense

Since giving up 200 points in back-to-back losses to Oregon State and Santa Clara, the Zags have yielded 62, 60, 62 and 53 to Portland, Oregon State, Saint Mary’s and Loyola Marymount.

LMU had a streak of 13 missed field goals in the second half when Gonzaga turned a 47-46 deficit into a 69-49 lead. The Lions made just 34.5% from the field, the fourth straight foe to fail to crack 40%. Saint Mary’s and Oregon State both hit 38.2% and Portland was limited to 34.5%.