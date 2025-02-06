Solo & Ensemble winners

The Spokane Falls Music Educators Association had its Solo and Ensemble Regional Music Festival on Saturday at Rogers High School.

The winners from the regional contest will participate in the WMEA/WIAA Music State Competition on April 25-26 at Central Washington University.

The winners are:

Flute/piccolo – Eva Iannelli, North Central High School

Oboe/English horn – Isaac Ojennus, Mead High School

Bassoon – Eloise Benson, Ferris High School

Clarinet – Ben Horrocks, Ferris High School

Soprano/alto saxophone – Caede Lutz, Ferris High School

Tenor/baritone saxophone – Graeme Gentle, Lewis and Clark High School

Trumpet/cornet – Valin Gabriel, Mead High School

French horn – Kelsey Swenland, Mt. Spokane High School

Trombone – Sawyer Peterson, Mt. Spokane High School

Tuba – Dylan Aagaard, Lewis and Clark High School

Euphonium/baritone horn – Sawyer Peterson, Mt. Spokane High School

Mallets – Joseph Erlandsen, Shadle High School

Timpani – Ramona Benson, Ferris High School

Multiple percussion – Toby Lee, Ferris High School

Snare – Cooper Anderson, Shadle Park High School

Violin – Samuel Miller, Gonzaga Prep

Viola – Max Sweeney, Ferris High School

Cello – Sabrina Wang, Lewis and Clark High School

String bass – Henry Klesch, Lewis and Clark High School

Soprano voice – Eloise Benson, Ferris High School

Soprano voice – Hannah Stoddard, Ferris High School

Mezzo-soprano voice – Abigail Stoddard, Ferris High School

Alto voice – Maile Esperas, Ferris High School

Tenor voice – Max Romoff, St. George’s

Baritone voice – Nixon Barth, Ferris High School

Bass voice – Erik Olson, Ferris High School

Guitar – Jasper Innes, Ferris High School

Piano – Tom Li, Lewis and Clark High School

Composition – Kieran Marsh, North Central High School

Large woodwind ensemble – Miau-Miau, Mead High School

Small woodwind ensemble – Ferris Flute Duet, Ferris High School

Large brass ensemble – The James Batchelder Memorial Quintet, Mead High School

Small brass ensemble – LCHS Trombone Duet 1, Lewis and Clark High School

Large percussion ensemble – Ferris Advanced Percussion, Ferris High School

Small percussion ensemble – Inland Empire Percussion, Shadle High School

Large string ensemble – LCHS Chamber Orchestra, Lewis and Clark High School

Small string ensemble – Bow Ties, Ferris High School

Soprano/mezzo/alto vocal large ensemble – Canterbury Belles, Ferris High School

Soprano/mezzo/alto vocal small ensemble – Shannika, Ferris High School

Mixed vocal large ensemble – Mead Jazz Choir, Mead High School

Mixed vocal small ensemble – Dunn/Stoddard, Ferris High School

Tenor/baritone/bass vocal large ensemble – Saxon Knights, Ferris High School

Tenor/baritone/bass vocal small ensemble – The Three Handsome Men, Ferris High School