Solo & Ensemble winners
The Spokane Falls Music Educators Association had its Solo and Ensemble Regional Music Festival on Saturday at Rogers High School.
The winners from the regional contest will participate in the WMEA/WIAA Music State Competition on April 25-26 at Central Washington University.
The winners are:
Flute/piccolo – Eva Iannelli, North Central High School
Oboe/English horn – Isaac Ojennus, Mead High School
Bassoon – Eloise Benson, Ferris High School
Clarinet – Ben Horrocks, Ferris High School
Soprano/alto saxophone – Caede Lutz, Ferris High School
Tenor/baritone saxophone – Graeme Gentle, Lewis and Clark High School
Trumpet/cornet – Valin Gabriel, Mead High School
French horn – Kelsey Swenland, Mt. Spokane High School
Trombone – Sawyer Peterson, Mt. Spokane High School
Tuba – Dylan Aagaard, Lewis and Clark High School
Euphonium/baritone horn – Sawyer Peterson, Mt. Spokane High School
Mallets – Joseph Erlandsen, Shadle High School
Timpani – Ramona Benson, Ferris High School
Multiple percussion – Toby Lee, Ferris High School
Snare – Cooper Anderson, Shadle Park High School
Violin – Samuel Miller, Gonzaga Prep
Viola – Max Sweeney, Ferris High School
Cello – Sabrina Wang, Lewis and Clark High School
String bass – Henry Klesch, Lewis and Clark High School
Soprano voice – Eloise Benson, Ferris High School
Soprano voice – Hannah Stoddard, Ferris High School
Mezzo-soprano voice – Abigail Stoddard, Ferris High School
Alto voice – Maile Esperas, Ferris High School
Tenor voice – Max Romoff, St. George’s
Baritone voice – Nixon Barth, Ferris High School
Bass voice – Erik Olson, Ferris High School
Guitar – Jasper Innes, Ferris High School
Piano – Tom Li, Lewis and Clark High School
Composition – Kieran Marsh, North Central High School
Large woodwind ensemble – Miau-Miau, Mead High School
Small woodwind ensemble – Ferris Flute Duet, Ferris High School
Large brass ensemble – The James Batchelder Memorial Quintet, Mead High School
Small brass ensemble – LCHS Trombone Duet 1, Lewis and Clark High School
Large percussion ensemble – Ferris Advanced Percussion, Ferris High School
Small percussion ensemble – Inland Empire Percussion, Shadle High School
Large string ensemble – LCHS Chamber Orchestra, Lewis and Clark High School
Small string ensemble – Bow Ties, Ferris High School
Soprano/mezzo/alto vocal large ensemble – Canterbury Belles, Ferris High School
Soprano/mezzo/alto vocal small ensemble – Shannika, Ferris High School
Mixed vocal large ensemble – Mead Jazz Choir, Mead High School
Mixed vocal small ensemble – Dunn/Stoddard, Ferris High School
Tenor/baritone/bass vocal large ensemble – Saxon Knights, Ferris High School
Tenor/baritone/bass vocal small ensemble – The Three Handsome Men, Ferris High School