Spokane hosting range management conference

About 1,000 visitors to Spokane are expected next week as part of the Society for Range Management, which will host a convention in starting Sunday.

The conference is one of 15 scheduled for the Spokane Convention Center for 2025, said Kate Hudson, spokeswoman for Visit Spokane.

The annual meetings, scheduled to run from Sunday through Thursday, bring together professional, scientific and conservation organizations that promote and manage rangelands.

The event is expected to result in 2,325 contracted-hotel nights and generate about $1.5 million in economic impact to the city, Hudson said in a news release.