Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ryan C. Birch and Zaira P. Cabauatan, both of Spokane.

Anthony S. Thompson and Gloria M. Perez Ordonez, both of Spokane.

Cory A. Gilman, of Airway Heights, and Cassandra McMullen, of Spokane.

Steven L. Dobbs and Jazmine M. Hunt, both of Spokane.

Torry J. Taylor, of Spokane Valley, and Corianne M. Bains, of Spokane.

Corbin R. Johnson and Kiahna R. Floyd, both of Spokane.

Maksym Mikov and Anastasiia Akderli, both of Spokane.

Raynold Jibba and Terr Joab, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew S. Nelson and Heidi G. Pranter, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Christina Whitmore, restitution of premises.

Sylvan Place v. Kyle Fergesen, restitution of premises.

South Madelia LLC v. Mark Henderson, et al., restitution of premises.

Mst Westminister LLC v. Benjamin Salsbury, restitution of premises.

IRE LLC v. John Parra, et al., restitution of premises.

Ronald L. Parker, et al. v. Gary Stern, restitution of premises.

Indiana Apartments LLC v. Kevin White, et al., restitution of premises.

Farr-Dece III Investments LLC v. Kim Britton, et al., restitution of premises.

Idaho Trust Bank v. Tibor A. Ertl, money claimed owed.

Townhomes Cheney LLC v. Michael J. Parkhill, et al., restitution of premises.

Elemental Well Service Inc. v. Dan Garabevian, complaint for damages.

Western States Equipment Company v. Eller Corporation, complaint.

Jennifer Richardson, John Richardson and Malia Richardson v. The City of Spokane, Reid N. Carrell and Jane Doe Carrell, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ruiz, Krystal and Raul R.

Novak, Joshua J. and Danielle E.

McCune, Caleb L. and Fatima.

Chissus, Stacie A. and McDonald, Joshua J.

Crowder, Keith H. and Lidya E.

Dye, Frank E. and Felicity A.

Morris, Heather A. and Michael T.

Hart, Andria M. and Dalton J.

Schell, Linda M. and Roanld D.

Swanson, Jay N. and Susan J.

Tipton, Dalin T. and Youngman, Ashlie M.

Heaton, Melody T. C. and Arthur E.

Nosworthy, Erin R. and Zachery T.

Ehrler, Kyle A. and Rozella L.

Bewick, Ashley E. and Thomas, Robert J.

Brant, Nicolette and Pike D.

Nelson, Sarah E. and Jeffrey R.

Hargrave, Danny R. and Natasha N.

Legal separations granted

Renz, Kaily B. and Christopher S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Amari L. Folsom, 32; 11 months in jail, after pleading guilty to promoting pornography.

Jonathan K. J. Champagne, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle.

Jeffrey C. Salvage, 37; 70 days in jail with credit given for 70 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and order violation.

Louis D. Moran, 24; 47 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Justin Fisher, 34; 12 months and one day in prison, 9.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Shawn L. Kostelec, 48; $15 restitution, 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and order violation.

Vance M. Atteberry, 33; 71 days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Mayger D. Jones, 24; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, after pleading guilty to carrying a weapon without a license and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Lonnie C. and Tamara L. Norton, Spokane; debts of $185,595.

Patrick G. and Regan L. McCliment-Call, Spokane; debts of $111,967.

Timothy J. Stewart, Deer Park; debts of $32,420.

Zachary Rutherford, Spokane; debts of $143,241.

Brandon C. Cielo, Spokane; debts of $144,623.

Paula A. Pleines, Cheney; debts of $71,270.

Janice M. McVey, Spokane Valley; debts of $22,547.

Christina M. Mendoza, Odessa, Wash.; debts of $86,275.

Brandi L. Grass, Spokane; debts of $76,174.

Belinda J. Magana-Jaeger, Newman Lake; debts of $29,152.

Samuel V. VanValer, Spokane; debts of $116,234.

Christopher C. and Jennifer J. Caylor, Palouse, Wash.; debts of $316,227.

James H. Scott, Spokane; debts of $72,263.

Joshua E. and Eugenia R. Curtis, Mead; debts of $112,373.

Michael C. Northup, Moses Lake; debts of $72,495.

Jose M., Jr. and Aurora A. Vasquez, Qunicy, Wash.; debts of $601,772.

Aleksandr V. and Irina S. Stovba, Spokane; debts of $388,820.

Cynthia L. Thompson, Spokane Valley; debts of $74,578.

William E. and Marilyn R. Short, Spokane; debts of $200,367.

Joshua A. and Jessica D. Cox, Spokane; debts of $121,083.

Catie M. Thureson, Spokane; debts of $40,772.

Alina K. Gaston, Electric City, Wash.; debts of $41,290.

Twyla F. Duncan, Spokane; debts of $37,584.

Sherri A. Williams, Spokane; debts of $92,714.

Andrew S. Geurts, Wilbur, Wash.; debts of $68,924.

Wage-earner petitions

Catrina M. and Steven J. Morrison, Springdale, Wash.; debts of $63,152.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jeffrey J. Behymer-Smith, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated.

Robert E. Bland, 45; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Todd R. Cooper, 36; 15 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Billy J. Dehamer, 31; 90 days in jail with credit given for one day in jail, 12 months of probation, resisting arrest.

Vaughn M. Evans, 36; six days in jail, third-degree theft and making a false statement to a public servant.

Justin D. Farrar, 49; 175 days in jail converted to 175 days of electronic home monitoring with credit given for four days served, driving while intoxicated.

Megan E. Favaro, 33; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Calee L. V. Guy, 34; 34 days in jail with credit given for 34 days served, third-degree theft.

Brett A. Kaiser, 45; 238 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served. driving while intoxicated.

Warren S. Daniels, 42; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and third-degree malicious mischief.