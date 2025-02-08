Matchups set for District 6 4A/3A first round games

Central Valley forward Brynn McGaughy dribbles as Mt. Spokane guard Slone Gardner defends during a Greater Spokane League girls basketball game on Dec. 13 at Central Valley High. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

The Greater Spokane League 4A/3A regular season ended Friday, and nearly all of the matchups for the first round of the District 6 tournaments are set.

Boys 4A

All first-round games on Thursday. Semifinals are Saturday, the championship game is Feb. 20 and the second-place game is Feb. 22. Two teams qualify for state.

Gonzaga Prep (19-2, 9-0), by virtue of its 58-56 win over Mead on Jan. 17, earned the No. 1 seed overall and hosts No. 8 Hanford (3-16, 3-12 MCC) at 7 p.m. G-Prep finished the regular season No. 1 in the state 4A RPI. The Panthers (16-4, 8-1, No. 8 RPI) are the No. 3 seed and host No. 6 Kamiakin (11-8, 8-6 MCC) at 7 p.m.

Mid-Columbia champion Richland (18-0, 14-0 MCC, No. 2 RPI) is the second seed and hosts No. 7 Lewis and Clark (4-17, 2-7) at 6 p.m. No. 5 seed Ferris (7-13, 3-6) travels to fourth-seeded Chiawana (17-3, 12-3) at 7 p.m.

Boys 3A

All first-round games are Saturday. Semifinals are Feb. 18; the championship and third-place game are Feb. 22. Three teams qualify for state.

Kennewick (14-5, 11-4, No. 18 RPI) is the top seed and will host the winner of Tuesday’s play-in game between No. 8 Ridgeline (7-13, 3-6) and No. 9 North Central (14-6, 8-3 GSL 2A).

Mt. Spokane (14-7, 7-2, No. 14 RPI) is the No. 2 seed and hosts No. 7 Cheney (7-13, 3-6) at 6 p.m. Fourth-seeded Central Valley (10-10, 5-4) hosts No. 5 Hermiston (8-10, 5-9 MCC) at 7 p.m. Sixth-seeded University (7-12, 5-4) travels to Walla Walla (10-8, 7-7) at 6 p.m.

Girls 4A

All first-round games on Thursday. Semifinals are Saturday, the championship game is Feb. 20 and the second-place game is Feb. 22. Two teams qualify for state.

Mead (13-6, 7-2, No. 12 RPI) is the No. 1 seed and hosts eighth-seeded Pasco (4-14, 2-13) at 5 p.m. Third-seeded Gonzaga Prep (14-6, 6-3, No. 16 RPI) hosts No. 6 Richland (8-11, 7-8) at 5 p.m.

No. 5 Ferris (7-13, 4-5) travels to fourth-seeded Kamiakin (15-4, 13-2, No. 14 RPI) and seventh-seeded Lewis and Clark (9-12, 2-7) plays at MCC champion and No. 2 seed Chiawana (18-1, 15-0, No. 3 RPI).

Girls 3A

All first-round games are Saturday. Semifinals are Feb. 18; the championship and third-place game are Feb. 22. Three teams qualify for state.

Even though GSL champion Central Valley (20-0, 9-0) is the No. 1 team in the state’s 3A RPI, the Bears are the No. 2 seed to districts and host seventh-seeded Mt. Spokane (8-12, 3-6) at 5 p.m.

Ridgeline (17-3, 8-1), No. 5 in the state, is the fourth seed and hosts the MCC third-place team at 6 p.m.

Kennewick (15-5, 12-4, No. 16 RPI), which finished third in the MCC, is the district’s top seed and hosts No. 8 Cheney (5-15,1-8) at 5 p.m. Sixth-seeded University (10-10, 5-4) travels to the MCC second-place team at 6 p.m.