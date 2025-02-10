District roundup: Elden Pierce scores 27 points for St. George’s boys; Ella Johnson scores 20 for Kettle Falls girls

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school boys and girls basketball action from the first round of District 6 2B tournament at West Valley High School.

Boys

St. George’s 74, Newport 46: Elden Pierce scored 27 points and the third-seeded Dragons (11-10) beat the visiting seventh-seeded Grizzlies (3-19). Austin Owen led Newport with 13 points. St. George’s faces second-seeded Colfax (19-2) on Thursday. Newport plays in a loser-out Saturday.

Liberty 71, Kettle Falls 66: JJ Hodl scored 22 points and the third-seeded Lancers (10-11) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Bulldogs (4-16). Mace Thivierge led Kettle Falls with 34 points. Liberty faces second-seeded Northwest Christian (16-5) on Thursday. KF plays in a loser-out Saturday.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 56, Davenport 47: Damon Schilling scored 19 points and the visiting fifth-seeded Broncos (8-13) beat the fourth-seeded Gorillas (17-4). Caige Colbert scored 24 points for Davenport. LRS faces South top-seed Freeman (17-3) in quarterfinal on Thursday. Davenport plays in a loser-out Saturday.

Girls

Kettle Falls 53, Upper Columbia Academy 48: Ella Johnson scored 20 points and Ryenna Pfeffer hit five 3-pointers and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (13-7) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Lions (7-11). Taylinn Craik led UCA with 15 points. Kettle Falls faces South top-seed Freeman (16-4) in quarterfinal on Thursday. UCA plays in a loser-out Saturday.

Colfax 44, St. George’s 30: Ava Swan scored 15 points and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (10-11) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Dragons (8-13). Savvy Briceno led St. George’s with 10 points. Colfax faces North top-seed Reardan (18-2) in a quarterfinal on Thursday. St. George’s plays in a loser-out Saturday.

Davenport 71, Chewelah 17: Addie Schneider and Claire Lathrop scored 18 points apiece and the third-seeded Gorillas (18-3) beat the visiting seventh-seeded Cougars (1-22). Davenport faces second-seeded Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (13-7) in a quarterfinal on Thursday. Chewelah plays in a loser-out Saturday.

Liberty 68, Newport 28: Kendall Denny scored 25 points and the third-seeded Lancers (15-6) beat the sixth-seeded Grizzlies (4-17). Tyla Tiegs added 16 points for Liberty. Emma Crabtree led Newport with 11 points. Liberty faces second-seeded Northwest Christian (17-3) in a quarterfinal of Thursday. Newport plays in a loser-out Saturday.