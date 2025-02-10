This day in history: ‘When will it ever end?’: Spokane buried under more than 2 feet of snow

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: “When will it ever end?”

That was the plaintive cry on the caption of a photo showing 28 inches of snow covering Spokane.

Another 4 inches fell in the next 24 hours and more snow was on the way. Street crews were working around the clock, but as soon as they cleared a street, more snow would arrive. Officials were beginning to worry that fire trucks would not be able to make it through in case of emergencies.

At least three roads in the region were completely closed, including state Route 27, between Fairfield and Tekoa, Washington.

A spokesman for the Inland Northwest Automobile Association said the organization responded to between 150 and 200 calls for stranded cars. This, surprisingly, was an improvement over previous days.

“It appears more people are learning to stay home in this stuff,” the spokesman said.

From 1925: The Ku Klux Klan endorsed three candidates in Spokane’s city commissioner races: George L. Reid, John C. Argall and Charles H. Smith.

Argall and Reid immediately rejected the endorsements as “unsolicited and unwanted.” Reid noted that the Constitution “guarantees protections to all citizens, regardless of their nationality or political or religious affiliations.” Smith had previously gone on record as saying he did not seek or want a Klan endorsement.