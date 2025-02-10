Spokane County

Marriage licenses

James M. Taylor and Jennifer M. Davaz, both of Liberty Lake.

William C. Burnett and Tammie K. Wiggins, both of Rosalia.

Tucker M. J. Orr and Maja Petreska, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel B. Long, of Richland, and Tori R. Wilson, of Cheney.

Gonzalo D. Gonet and Lane M. Easterling, both of Spokane.

Jason G. Laabs and Taylor L. Lusinger, both of Spokane.

Ted Epperson and Nicole A. Karaus, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Matthew S. Alexander and Micaela L. Cook, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Express National Bank v. Susanne Nicholls, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Michelle Wardsworth, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Genoveva Gibbs, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Rocky W. Brantner, money claimed owed.

American Express National v. Allen Wilding, money claimed owed.

12422 E. Mansfield Ave. Spokane LLC v. Cristina Irish, restitution of premises.

Avtar S. Hothi v. Bowen L. Parker, Jane Doe Parker, Tawnya O. Vanderholm and John Doe Vanderholm, complaint for personal injuries.

Tammy Alexeyenko v. Mary Evey and Stuart Evey, complaint.

M&T Bank v. Richard Cox, et al., complaint to correct scrivener’s error in deed of trust.

Tamara Baughn v. Farmhouse Legacy Co. LLC, Nathan Lewis and Sarah Lewis, complaint for breach of contract.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Swain, Kathryn D. and Jason D.

Welty-Cedergreen, Kalen M. and Paige O.

Tilley, Joey H. and Mary K.

Maann Enderton, Katherine L. and Enderton, Robert J., Jr.

Hite, Chelsea M. and Cody J.

Pilik, Jeffrey A. and Victoria L.

Duke, Bradley W. and Sarah R.

Duval, Lisa M. and Spars, Lunis, Jr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Kimberly J. Klassen, 43; 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft.

Shawn L. Harris, 51; $15 restitution, 81 days in jail with credit given for 80 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and order violation.

Randall L. Davis, 40; $15 restitution, 155 days in jail with credit given for 155 days served, after pleading guilty to order violation and third-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Shawn C. Shippy, 21; 15 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Jarren I. Poulton, 37; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Channa Moore, 22; $2,169.38 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

George T. Lovell, Jr., 62; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to making a false statement on a certificate of title.

Courtney L. Smith, 27; 34 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Caleb H. Burner, 21; $4,500 restitution, 23 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty first-degree trafficking stolen property.

Loran S. Schilling, 55; 117 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Matthew S. Slagle, 44; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Joshua J. Oliver, 43; $15 restitution, 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Emanuel I. Hernandez, 42; 11 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jordan M. Woods, 26; 29 days in jail, after pleading guilty to escaping community custody.

Courtney L. Smith, 27; 34 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Harvest R. Hoover, 40; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance as a prisoner.

Jarren I. Poulton, 37; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, after pleading guilty to attempted residential burglary.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Daniel Gamble, 34; 26 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Johnny E. Howell, Jr., 40; $250 fee, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Anthony P. Beckstead, Jr., 24; $1,245.50 fine, 38 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and ineligible possession of firearms.

Taylor O. Braaten, 23; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.