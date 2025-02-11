Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jose R. Phillips Rangel and Hannah E. Eberts, both of Spokane.

Emilio E. Camarena and Martha E. Mejia Figueroa, both of Spokane Valley.

Hakeem S. Murray, of Spokane Valley, and Whisper L. R. White, of Spokane.

Miguel A. Mendoza Rey and Lourdes H. Huanca, both of Spokane.

Dustin T. Lipsker and Katasha R. Kubas, both of Spokane.

Samson O. Okorefe and Latia A. Brewer, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey P. Windsor and Julie A. Ellison, both of Medical Lake.

Nathan T. Hunt and Madison R. Binyon, both of Spokane.

Mathew W. Doan and Elaina M. Smith, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael Novitskiy and Ekaterina Zhukova, both of Spokane Valley.

Samuel A. J. Kenyon and Kayleigh R. Oleary, both of Spokane.

Kurt R. Gumerman and Delaney M. Hall, both of Spokane Valley.

Donovan N. Johnson and Ashley M. Johnson, both of Spokane Valley.

Jonathan N. Kruglov and Nicole E. Brown, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Ricardo A. Montoya Jimenez and Whitney D. Loss, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Angela Bartlett, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Betline Akeke, restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Elaisha Jibaiur, et al., restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Haydn Lieseke, restitution of premises.

Sunshine Village Apartments LLC v. Teresa Gilbert, restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Bobby Fant, et al., restitution of premises.

Bottle Bay Properties III LLC v. Alison Myers, restitution of premises.

Eaglepointe ICG LLC v. Grace Howard, restitution of premises.

Espanola Partners LLC v. Josh K. Hatley, restitution of premises.

Rachel S. McCall, et al. v. William T. Kuluo, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Cedar Chateau Estates B LLC v. Sarah Norton, et al., restitution of premises.

Pamela Altig v. Plastic Surgery Northwest PLLC, et al., medical malpractice.

Rachel S. McCall and Zachary N. McCall v. William T. Kuluo, complaint.

Pamela Altig v. Plastic Surgery Northwest PLLC, Derek Fletcher MD, et al., complaint for damages.

Taica Sherman v. Ethan Becherini and Roes Corporation, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bryan, Richard A. and Jennifer M.

Graham, Samantha E. and Jordon A.

Walker, Melissa and Blanchi, Roy.

Rhoades, Victoria and Nathan.

Batzel, Amber R. and Amy T.

Oberg, Ashley K. and Moroney, Trent W.

Thurman, Elizabeth A. and Christopher G. P.

Manning, Amanda L. and Benjamin W.

Carnell, Toni L. and Costa, John P.

Littrel, Molly E. and Cody W.

Zumwalt, Jordan T. and Ryan J. A.

Tillotson, Jennifer and Gregory.

Cornelius, Maria E. and Nathan R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Anthony E. Kane, 22; 47 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicle theft, first-degree robbery and first-degree malicious mischief.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kaycee M. Anderson, 37; 60 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and use of a controlled substance in public.

Vance M. Attenberry, 33; 70 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Tyler J. Campbell, 42; 30 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Jeffrey A. Denny, 54; 30 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree malicious mischief.

Glenn D. George, 41; 53 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree malicious mischief, graffiti offenses, second-degree reckless burning and third-degree theft.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Austin M. Ides, 23; four days in jail, vehicular interference.

Gary A. Kingsley, 66; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Vyacheslav V. Kostenyuk, 39; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.