Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kainan M. Landholm and Abbigail K. McCoy, both of Bellingham.

Cassandra L. Wild and Fiona J. Wild, both of Spokane.

Joshua E. Sands and Taylor B. Ruggles, both of Spokane.

Jack E. Anderson, of Maple Valley, Wash., and Lauri A. Roskamp, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

RC Schwartz & Associates Inc. v. Daniel Kien, restitution of premises.

Don Jamieson, et al. v. Mariah Dewey, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Robert Carson, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Michael J. Gorley, money claimed owed.

Grand-Slam Painting & Construction LLC v. Brumback Construction Inc., Sixth Avenue Partners LLC, Ohio Casualty Insurance Company and American Contractors Indemnity Company, complaint.

Anthony Stalker v. Continental Service Plan Inc., complaint.

Sean McKeen v. National Product Care Company and Virginia Surety Company Inc., complaint.

Derrick J. Harris v. Safeco Insurance Company, James Depaolo and Amy Depaolo, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Barr, Allison M. and Michael J.

Wharton, Dorya J. and Jonathan A.

Anderson, Stefanie L. and Matt P., Jr.

Villalobos, Sherrie E. and Robert J.

Davis, Jennifer J. and David D.

Preder, Cory and Stacy A.

Payne, Patrick B. and Tammy L.

Finch, Emily C. and Stephen M. H.

Venziano, Dana D. and Shane P.

Ragan, Rochelle and John P.

Turner, Matina E. and Baer, Scott M.

Goss, Olivia M. and Jeffrey T.

Denney, Jaimie L. and Nicholas S.

Thompson, Brittney E. and Camacho, Serena M.

Sullivan, Tiffany F. J. and Guzzo, John C.

Bowden, Duaine W. and Jessica K.

Lashgari, Leyla and Ali

Brightwell, Jamie L. and Dakota A.

Carver, Brianna C. R. and Nathan E.

Tangi, Mary E. and William A., Jr.

Fielder, Daniel L. and Collins, Ashleigh M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Brandi Leister, 36; 46 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Karl Anderson, 42; $60 restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge John O. Cooney

Victor E. Lamere, 22; 53 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault, second-degree domestic burglary and harassment.

Nicolas J. Bohannon, 22; 40 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault.

Ronald T. Whitehall, 54; 120 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree child rape, third-degree child molestation and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Johnny R. Burt, 28; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of drive by shooting.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

William Cody, also known as Willie Cody and James M. Mason, 57; 180 days in jail, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Joram Ankien, 31; 29 days in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Jacoby J. Boyd, 29; eight days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Lotus A. Hand, 22; 17 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Jaden L.W. Hosler, 23; one day in jail, harassment.

Samson T. Kabua, 32; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruick

Hunter J. Samuels-Ford, 19; five days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Yuriy M. Romanovets, 58; two days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Alicia L. Saunders, 45; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Bennie R. Hicks, Jr., 59; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Karl A. Schimpf, 54; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree reckless driving.

Timothy G. Schmidt, 53; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

James L. Wooley, 64; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Daniel Q. Nelson, 20; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Mollie R. Houser, 27; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Lindsay R. L’Huillier, 43; $500 fine, 14 days in jail converted to 14 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Sebastian I. Maae, 25; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Asia M. McBride-Thompson, 19; one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Justin R. Meyer, 36; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, third-degree theft.

Dean S. R. Morse, 56; two days in jail with credit given for one day in jail, one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Aunesty S. Dodson, 19; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Brittnei J. Fawver, 34; 180 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 179 days in jail converted to 179 days of electronic home monitoring, six months of probation, first-degree driving with a suspended license.