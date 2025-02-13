District roundup: Addison Wells Morrison paces Mead girls to opening-round win; Lewis and Clark, Ferris boys fall in first-round

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s District 6 boys and girls basketball tournaments.

Girls 4A

Mead 67, Pasco 27: Addison Wells Morrison scored 14 points, Kiki Kostelecky added 10 off the bench and the top-seeded Panthers (14-6) handled the visiting Bulldogs (4-17) in a first-round game.

Mead hosts Friday’s Ferris/Kamiakin winner in a semifinal on Saturday. Leilani Sanders led Pasco with 10 points.

Chiawana 81, Lewis and Clark 51: Malia Ruud totaled 19 points and eight rebounds and the second-seeded Riverhawks (20-1) defeated the visiting seventh-seeded Tigers (9-13) in a first-round game.

Sadie Pierce led LC with 13 points and Ruby Shaw added 10 points and eight boards. Chiawana hosts Gonzaga Prep in a semifinal while LC faces Richland in a loser-out Saturday.

2B

Northwest Christian 68, Liberty 57: Macey Shamblin scored 24 points and the second-seeded Crusaders (18-3) beat the third-seeded Lancers (15-7) in a quarterfinal at West Valley HS.

NWC advanced to a semifinal against Freeman on Wednesday. Jordan Jeske led Liberty with 17 points.

Reardan 41, Colfax 23: The top-seeded Screaming Eagles (19-2) beat the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (10-12) in a quarterfinal. Reardan plays Davenport in a semifinal on Wednesday.

Davenport 57, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 41: The third-seeded Gorillas (19-3) beat the second-seeded Broncos (13-8) in a quarterfinal. LRS plays Upper Columbia in a loser-out on Saturday.

Freeman 46, Kettle Falls 24: The top-seeded Scotties (17-4) beat the Bulldogs (13-9) in a quarterfinal. Kettle Falls meets Chewelah in a loser-out on Saturday.

Boys 4A

Richland 86, Lewis and Clark 61: Lance Horntvedt scored 32 points, going 11 of 14 at the line, and the second-seeded Bombers (21-0) ran past the visiting seventh-seeded Tigers (4-17) in a first-round game.

Porter Pearson scored 14 points and KJ Kinkade had 13 for LC, which plays in a loser-out on Saturday.

Chiawana 70, Ferris 51: Devin Davila scored 15 points, Cody Iverson added 13 and the Riverhawks (18-3) beat the visiting Saxons (7-14) in a first-round game.

Cannon Dean and Luke Roland scored nine points apiece for Ferris, which hosts Hanford in a loser-out on Saturday.

2B

Reardan 78, Chewelah 19: Zander Thornton scored 20 points, Justin Vaughn added 14 and the top-seeded Screaming Eagles (20-1) beat the fifth seeded Cougars (7-14 in a quarterfinal at West Valley HS.

Reardan plays Colfax in a semifinal while Chewelah faces Kettle Falls in a loser-out on Tuesday.

Colfax 72, St. George’s 50: Caleb Lustig scored 20 points, Adrik Jensen added 17 and the second-seeded Bulldogs (20-2) beat the third-seeded Dragons (11-11) in a quarterfinal at WV.

Elden Pierce had 18 points and Mason Zarlingo added 11 for St. George’s, which faces Davenport in a loser-out Saturday.

Freeman 79, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 24: Finn LaPointe led four in double figures with 21 points and the top-seeded Scotties (18-3) routed the fifth-seeded Broncos (8-14) in a quarterfinal at WV.

Freeman advanced to a semifinal against NWC while LRS plays Newport in a loser-out on Saturday.

Northwest Christian 85, Liberty 61: Avi West scored 23 points, Caleb Grant had 21 and the Crusaders (17-5) beat the Lancers (10-12) in a quarterfinal at WV.

Hunter Carter led Liberty with 20 points. The Lancers face Asotin in a loser-out on Saturday.