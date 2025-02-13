Gonzaga women dig deep to beat Oregon State in overtime

Gonzaga forward Maud Huijbens looks to pass against Oregon State during Thursday’s West Coast Conference game in Corvallis, Ore. (Courtesy of Gonzaga Athletics)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga found a way to survive in overtime Thursday, and it may go down as the Zags women’s basketball team’s most gutty effort of the season.

Facing being swept by the Oregon State Beavers when they trailed 57-53 with 2 minutes, 29 seconds left in regulation, the Zags jumped on the capable shoulders of graduate forward Yvonne Ejim, who came through again.

Ejim made a basket and two free throws with 9.8 seconds left to tie the game at 58 and force overtime at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon.

This time, Gonzaga came out victorious in its second overtime game against the Beavers in the West Coast Conference matchup, winning 66-62.

The Zags won their 12th consecutive game, with their last loss a 71-67 heartbreaker to Oregon State in late December.

Gonzaga (18-8, 13-2 WCC) set the tone early in overtime.

The Zags used a 6-0 surge, propelled by Bree Salenbien’s two free throws, Allie Turner’s reverse layup and Maud Huijbens’ putback, for a 64-58 lead with 2:14 remaining.

The Beavers (13-14, 9-7) clawed back, pulling within 64-62 with 43.1 seconds to go.

But Ejim made two foul shots to make it 66-62 with 43.1 remaining, and that would prove to be the final margin.

Now the Zags need just two victories in their final five games to secure no worse than a bye into the conference tournament semifinals.

The loss snapped the Beavers’ four-game winning streak.

Ejim, who scored in double figures for a 68th consecutive game, finished with a game-high 31 points on 12-of-24 shooting from the field and nine rebounds.

Turner, who scored seven quick points in the third quarter, added 13.

The Zags overcame periodic scoring droughts, especially at the end of quarters.

Gonzaga shot poorly in the first half but bounced back to finish 24 of 58 from the field. The Zags were outrebounded 19-11 in the first half, but they were much more efficient in the second half, trimming the rebound margin to 36-34 for the game.

Playing without starting sophomore wing Claire O’Connor – who stayed in Spokane battling the flu – Gonzaga had a good start, opening a 14-8 lead.

But the Zags were scoreless the final 3:54 of the first quarter.

Tayla Dalton made a free throw to break up the scoring drought, giving the Zags a 15-14 lead with 8:54 left in the first half.

Salenbien’s 3-pointer accounted for Gonzaga’s first basket since the 3:54 mark of the first quarter, extending the Zags’ lead to 18-14.

But Oregon State finished the first half stronger than Gonzaga.

Post Kelsey Rees made 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute to give the Beavers a 25-22 halftime lead .

The Zags went the final 3:29 of the half without scoring.

Oregon State limited Gonzaga to eight points in the second quarter.

The Zags shot poorly from the field, making just 9 of 25 in the first half.

AJ Marotte led the Beavers with 18 points.

It was the sixth overtime game for the Beavers, who lead the nation in extra-period contests.

Gonzaga returns home Saturday against Loyola Marymount, a 63-51 loser at Washington State on Thursday.