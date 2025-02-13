Kraken captain Jordan Eberle takes next step in injury recovery

By Kate Shefte Seattle Times

The Seattle Kraken assigned captain Jordan Eberle to the Coachella Valley Firebirds on a conditioning loan Wednesday, seemingly one of the last steps in his return from surgery.

Eberle’s last game was against the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 14, when he crashed into the boards and sustained a pelvis injury. He had surgery a week later and was expected to miss about three months. He resumed practicing with the Kraken recently, situated to return soon after the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

“The progress for Ebs is kind of unprecedented,” Kraken coach Dan Bylsma said in January. “He’s dealing with an injury that there’s really not a history for in terms of athletes.

“He’s progressed really nicely.”

Coachella Valley is Seattle’s top minor-league affiliate. The Firebirds went deep into the archives to find the 15-year NHL veteran’s mug shot. Eberle’s last American Hockey League game was during the 2012-13 regular season with the now-defunct Oklahoma City Barons.

Eberle, 34, will see several familiar faces upon arrival. In addition to the players often called up to Seattle to fill in, goaltender Philipp Grubauer was assigned to the Firebirds on Jan. 29, and forward Daniel Sprong has been with Coachella Valley for more than a month. Both players are NHL regulars.

Eberle was not in the lineup Wednesday against the Henderson Silver Knights. Nikke Kokko got the nod in net instead of Grubauer, who started the Firebirds’ past two games — both 3-2 overtime victories.

Eberle is able to spend six days or three games in the minors, though Seattle can appeal for additional games. The Firebirds play three more times before the Kraken’s next outing on Feb. 22 at the Florida Panthers.