Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andrew P. O’Connor Reid and Morgan A. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Timothy S. Fricke and Camille L. Rolen, both of Rockford.

Balikson Mothy and Raphella Ali, both of Spokane.

Max E. Johnson and Annabella F. Aldous, both of West Richland, Wash.

Rallan Jeson and Angala Hanchor, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Byman, Conan A. R. and Mary J.

Super, Sylvia E. and Robert J.

Ballard, Casey J. and Jason R.

Wheeler, Andrew L. and Becky L.

Fisher, Victoria I. and James B.

Cooper, Kimberly A. and Thomas J.

Madsen-Humeniuk, Asha L. and Humeniuk, Kyle J.

Distelhorst, Nathan R. and Hyla, River R.

Smith, Joy N. and Cody D.

Moody, Makenzie A. M. and Farahmand, Hossein

Stricker, Loretta M. and William D.

Fletcher, Jamie D. and Owens, John J.

Rose, Donald A. and Tina M.

Larimer, Mae L. and Brett E.

Corbin, Alina M. and Kyle J.

Durham, Rebekah and Patel, Viyom

Brumwell, Melissa A. and Harmon, Michael D.

Searson, Marjorie M. and Kent, Ryan H.

Magee, Julia L. and Blood, Francine A.

Erwin, Jessica L. and Barhill, Rodney D., Jr.

Williams, Ellie N. and Biwott, Elvis K.

Brody, Sarah E. and Benjamin C.

Davis, Jeralee E. and Terrance L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Wilfer Tartios, 21; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Roger R. Williams, 55; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Samuel A. Clopton, 43; 28.25 months in prison, 28.25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Eric Rogers, 34; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to money laundering and second-degree theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Ricky W. Jenks, 47; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling.

Mary T. Machtolf, 45; $55,700 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Roy Moses, 50; 31 days in jail with credit given for 31 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, first-degree identity theft and forgery.

Barbara L. McKervey, 47; 144 days in jail with credit given for 144 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree possession of stolen property.

Jeremy R. Scafide, 54; $15 restitution, 51 days in jail with credit given for 51 days served, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Jeremy F. Johnson, 50; 12 months and one day of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Tyson A. Watson, 35; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Tyler Stratton, 41; $15 restitution, 63 days in jail with credit given for 63 days served, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault and order violation.

Jeffrey S. Devlin, 21; 52 days in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle.

Christopher W. Dowell, 30; 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Luke M. Ruggiero, 19; $800 restitution, six months in jail, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to reckless vehicular assault.

David A. Shaver, 79; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault.

Adam J. Kjelland, 45; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Jessica Nash, 45; 25 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree theft.

Andrew Guimond, 34; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Alex T. Matt, 35; 60 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Anthony K. Olson, 44; four days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Luke A. Rowland, 44; 11 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and third-degree theft.

Jonathan W. Stump, 41; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Cameron M. Vessey, 50; 11 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Nataliya R. Willard, 33; 11 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Kyla R. Albertson, 46; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Lisa J. Chalupny, 59; $750 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

William B. Crowther, 44; $1,245.50 fine, 90 days in jail, 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Luke E. Evans, 29; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, fourth-degree assault.

Dayveon A. P. Cook, 19; $1,245.50 fine, 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, 60 days of electronic home monitoring converted to four days in jail, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Curtis D. Lien, 55; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree theft.