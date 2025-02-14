On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series: Hard Rock Bet 200 Fox 28
Noon: NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300 KSKN
Basketball, NBA All-Star weekend
2 p.m.: HBCU Classic: Morehouse vs. Tuskegee TRUTV
5 p.m.: All-Star Saturday Night TNT
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Arkansas at Texas A&M ESPN
9 a.m.: Clemson at Florida State KSKN
9 a.m.: Miami at Pittsburgh ESPN2
9 a.m.: DePaul at Xavier FS1
9:30 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at George Mason USA
10 a.m.: Wisconsin at Purdue CBS
10:30 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Houston at Arizona ESPN
11 a.m.: West Virginia at Baylor ESPN2
11 a.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech KSKN
11 a.m.: Washington at Penn State Big Ten
11 a.m.: Georgetown at Butler FS1
11:30 a.m.: UConn at Seton Hall Fox 28
11:30 a.m.: Duquesne at Dayton USA
12:30 a.m.: Stony Brook at Northeastern CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama ESPN
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Iowa State ESPN2
1 p.m.: Stanford at Duke ABC
1 p.m.: Coppin State at N.C. Central CBS
3 p.m.: Villanova at Providence CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Mississippi State at Mississippi ESPN / ESPN2
3 p.m.: North Carolina at Syracuse ESPN
4 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington ESPN+
5 p.m.: Troy at Arkansas State ESPN2
5 p.m.: Kentucky at Texas ESPN
5 p.m.: Michigan State at Illinois Fox 28
5 p.m.: Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Kansas at Utah ESPN
7 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga KHQ
7 p.m.: Washington State at Saint Mary’s ESPN2
7 p.m.: Boise State at San Diego State CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
8 a.m.: Army at Navy CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington ESPN+
1 p.m.: Georgetown at Creighton FS1
1 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga ESPN+
3 p.m.: Washington State at Portland ESPN+
Combat sports, UFC
1 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues ESPN+
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: The Genesis Invitational (third round) Golf
Noon: The Genesis Invitational (third round) CBS
Noon: Senior: Chubb Classic Golf
Hockey, 4 Nations Face-off
10 a.m.: Finland vs. Sweden ABC
5 p.m.: USA vs. Canada ABC
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane … SWX
Soccer, men’s club, EPL
4:30 a.m.: Leicester City at Arsenal USA
7 a.m.: Fulham at Nottingham Forest USA
9:30 a.m.: Crystal Palace at Everton NBC
Softball, college women
7 a.m.: Texas A&M at Oklahoma State ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Idaho at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105-3-FM
6:30 p.m.: Washington State at Saint Mary’s 920-AM / 100.7-FM
7 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga 590-AM / 96.1-FM
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga 101.5-FM
3 p.m.: Washington State at Portland 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change