Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Richard E. Getchell and Kala J. Betschart, both of Spokane.

Dong C. Khual and Vung G. Cing, both of Spokane.

Alfredo D. Hernandez and Marcelina L. Santillan, both of Spokane.

Maxwell C. Donahoe Strong and Mari A. Slater, both of Spokane.

Dawson A. Irizarry and Alexandria C. Griepp, both of Spokane.

Maxwell J. Partain and Olivia H. Doty, both of Spokane.

Jonathan Jim and Jojophine Phillip, both of Spokane.

Aaron C. Gallagher and Sarah F. Krick, both of Spokane.

Alec C. Corbissero and Ronnie M. Curtis, both of Spokane.

Sergey Kulinich and Destiny R. Doney-Baergen, both of Spokane.

Bianca B. Zamora and Michal Shpigel, both of Kennewick.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Eaglepointe ICG LLC v. Andrea Vachon, restitution of premises.

Joel and Cindy Diamond v. Davonte Gendron, restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties v. Destiny Coatney, restitution of premises.

Joel and Cindy Diamond LLC v. River Stratton, restitution of premises.

Guse Summit View v. Rickelle Ladd, restitution of premises.

Northwood Apartments LLC v. Kevin R. Christensen, restitution of premises.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Amy George, restitution of premises.

1412 N. Post LLC v. Brandon S. Peters, restitution of premises.

IRE LLC v. Cherie L. Gardner, restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Cheyenn E. Edwards, et al., restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Courtney A. Barcome, restitution of premises.

Global Federal Credit Union v. Amanda K. Mayfield, et al., money claimed owed.

Pinecroft MHC LLC v. Hayley Nisbet, et al., restitution of premises.

Joshua Standfield, et al. v. Jane Hineman, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

William Ogans v. Nicole Palma, et al., restitution of premises.

Joshua Stanfield and Leslie Stanfield v. Jane Hineman, complaint for damages.

Navy Federal Credit Union v. Linda Manusia, complaint for money due and owing.

Estella Perks v. Shirley Apelskog, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Miller, James T. and Karen L.

Uffelman, Brandon M., Jr. and Sherilyn T.

McMillian, Jazmine D. and Gillmore, Cody B.

Alvis, Raul F. and Rebecca A.

Orihuela, Tanya R. and Abernathy, Andrew L.

Trimmer, Angela K. and Garrett D.

Edwards, Chevanise R. and Jensen, Samal P.

Macy, Megan A. and Kyle R.

Milliron, Angela M. and Oshay B.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

James E. Skinner, 41; 364 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of tampering with a witness and sexual assault protection order violation.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Garnet P. O Smith, 43; $700 restitution, 12 months in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Cody E. Guilliams, 36; 74 days in jail with credit given for 74 days served, after being found guilty of making a false statement to a public servant.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Ruslan V. Cherkashin, 28; 37 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Austin R. Kelly, 29; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle and reckless driving.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Krystal C. Arlt, also known as Krystal C. Verhaag, 39; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Tylor A. Buchanan, 32; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, third-degree malicious mischief.

Richard P. Christensen, 53; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jared R. Y. Fullen, 43; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, third-degree theft.

Carlos R. Herrera, 41; $1,245.50 fine, 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, 60 days of electronic home monitoring converted to four days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Anthony J. Bonds, 55; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Mark G. Doster, 47; $990.50 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Calvin W. Harris, 38; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kawaljit S. Khahera, 52; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Zachary J. Mitchell, 34; 80 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, making a false statement to a public servant.

Dustin J. Mohrmann, 29; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Anthony T. Morgan, 26; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Hannah R. Morris, 20; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, third-degree theft.