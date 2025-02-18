Great Outdoors Comedy Festival returns, this time with Matt Rife, Bert Kreischer, Fortune Feimter and Derrick Stroup

From staff reports

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival last year brought Spokane comedy greats like Kevin Hart, Tom Segura, Shane Gillis and Spokane’s own Kelsey Cook, but this year’s lineup – announced Tuesday – aims to stack the laughs, too.

In its second year, the festival invites comedian, actor and social media sensation Matt Riff to kick off the two-day event Aug. 22 at ONE Spokane Stadium, while it welcomes “The Machine,” Bert Kreischer, on Night 2, as well as comedians and viral storytellers Fortune Feimster and Derrick Stroup.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at TicketsWest.

Headliner Rife is known for his self-produced comedy specials “Only Fans,” “Matthew Steven Rife” and “Walking Red Flag,” as well as his 2023 Netflix specials “Natural Selection” and “Lucid.” He previously had a recurring role on the sketch and improv comedy rap show “Wild ‘n Out.”

As Netflix’s NFL tailgate host, comedian Kreischer – often seen shirtless on stage – also dabbles in reality TV and podcasting. In 1997, Rolling Stone named him “the top partyer at the Number One Party School in the country.”

Actor Feimster is known for her roles on “The Mindy Project,” “The L Word: Generation Q” and “FUBAR.” She has appeared in movies, such as “Office Christmas Party” and “Yes Day,” while also doing voiceover work for Pixar’s “Soul” and “The Simpsons.”

Alabama’s Stroup has most recently been seen in Nate Bargatze’s “Nashville Christmas” on CBS and was named a New Face at JFL Montreal in 2023. He has had appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

Limited two-day passes for all ticket tiers will be available Friday, as well as single-day tickets. This event is all ages for seats purchased in the grandstand and is 21-plus for all floor seats, including VIP.