Spokane County

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Isha M. Al-Harbi, 37; 66 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree theft.

Tyesha E. Allen, 34; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Daniel E. Barber, 32; 33 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public.

Ruslan V. Cherkashin, 28; five days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Samuel M. Conley, 38; 34 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Amanda L. Draeger, 37; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Jered R. Y. Fullen, 43; 12 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Nolan R. Laplante, 33; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Gabino J. Marsh, 30; 22 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Terry R. McNeil, 54; 13 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Michael L. Medina, 40; 34 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

William A. Orvalla, 50; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Cherisse M. Pearson, 37; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, operating a vehicle without a license.

Zachariah J. Rerecich, 25; 30 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief and unlawful camping on public property.

Gregory F. Tuck, 41; 30 days in jail, vehicular interference.

Wardell L. Young, 53; 50 days in jail, third-degree theft.