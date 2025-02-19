Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jarek L. Shernit, of Pullman, and Valeria D.C. Sanchez Benitez, of Spokane.

Richard E. Wulfe and Emma L. Mellinger, both of Spokane.

Edilito C. Ranchez and Emma C. Frey, both of Spokane.

Theodore L. Gross and Megan J. Tschetter, both of Reardan, Wash.

Michael D. Grabicki and Terry L. Willingham, both of Spokane.

Elijah J. Chamberlain and Jada C. Nagy, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody A. Dewitt and Kathryn A. Card, both of Spokane.

Lloyd A. Boyd, of Lake Preston, S.D., and Pamela M. Kauffman, of Chattaroy.

Joshua A. Ball and Hana S. Brothers, both of Liberty Lake.

Neele C. Ammon, of Spokane Valley, and Kaylee M. Davidson, of Pullman.

Ivan Hutsulenko and Mariia Shyrko, both of Spokane Valley.

Kenneth R. Miller and Debra A. Winters, both of Spokane Valley.

Ivan R. Zapien and Noahloni E. Garcia, both of Spokane.

Eric M. Gano, of Post Falls, and Jayda D. Allen, of Veradale.

In the courts

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Randall L. Davis, 40; one day in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Mitchell D. Hyams, 24; 15 days in jail, protection order violation.

Elizabeth G. Miller, 32; 10 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Martin R. Nixon, 41; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Tyler S. Stratton, 41; 60 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and two counts of protection order violation.

Curtis P. Tancredi, 28; 61 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Adama J. Walton, 26; three days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Katelyn M. Layson, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, reckless driving.

Jordan N. McMullin, 29; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Michael E. McGovern, Jr., 53; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Justin L. McGraw, 24; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Lisa K. Dunwoody, 60; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault.v