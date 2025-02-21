Key matchup: Gonzaga’s Graham Ike, SMC’s Mitchell Saxen renew post battle

A big-time matchup requires a big key matchup.

Must be time for another paint duel between Gonzaga’s Graham Ike and Mitchell Saxen of Saint Mary’s, two posts that aren’t afraid of a little contact. (In case you’re wondering, we like to switch it up after point guards Ryan Nembhard and Augustas Marciulionis occupied this space prior to the Gaels’ 62-58 win in Moraga, California, on Feb. 1.)

The West Coast Conference’s most decorated big men have gone at it four times in the past 13 months, with Ike holding a scoring edge but the Gaels holding a 3-1 series edge.

Ike and Saxen have different roles for their respective squads. Gonzaga leans on Ike for interior scoring. He’s been the team leader in that department at 16.5 points last year and 16.8 this season. Saint Mary’s relies on Saxen for rebounding and defense while he ranks third in scoring for the second consecutive year at 10.4 points. He was the WCC Defender of the Year in 2024.

Both have experienced highs and lows in past GU-SMC contests.

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Ike has two 24-point outings, including the setback in Moraga three weeks ago. He’s averaged 17.5 points and 8.8 rebounds, both slightly above his season averages, but his 49.2% shooting in four series meetings is well below his 59.8% in 63 games as a Zag.

The 6-10, 250-pound Saxen’s best showing was 19 points and 15 rebounds in his team’s 69-60 win in the WCC Tournament title game last March. His four-game averages against GU: 14.0 points, 9.3 boards, 52.5% from the field, the latter slightly down from his 54.7% career average. He had nine points and 11 rebounds before fouling out late in SMC’s home win over the Zags.

The interior battle is always one of the central themes when Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s square off. The Gaels are third nationally in rebounding (plus 9.6) while the Zags are 18th (plus 7.3) and neither team is 3-point dominant. GU ranks 178th in made 3s (7.7 per game) with the Gaels’ 274th at 6.6.

Ike’s scoring is down (12.8), but his rebounding is up (9.2) in Gonzaga’s past five games. Saxen has averaged 7.3 points and 6.7 boards in the Gaels’ past three contests.

Ike and Saxen will likely defend each other, but as the first game demonstrated, reserve bigs often play a big role in the outcome.

Gonzaga’s Braden Huff scored seven points in nine minutes in Moraga.

Harry Wessels replaced Saxen in the closing minutes and hit two clutch free throws and swatted an Ike shot to help Saint Mary’s reach the finish line.