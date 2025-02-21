Spokane County

Marriage licenses

PJ L. Orsburn, of Kellogg, and Rhonnalee R. Markishtum, of Spokane.

Reid M. Popp and Janelle L. Freeman, both of Spokane.

Jeffory A. Brenner and Mara J. K. Roethle, both of Wetumpka, Ala.

Ryan A. Boyce and Emily M. Tilton, both of Spokane Valley.

Yonathan A. I. Tuy and Doris M. Y. Calel Gonzalez, both of Spokane Valley.

Gavin A. Froehlich and Lavina R. Redthunder, both of Otis Orchards.

Trevor M. Arrotta and Lexi M. Green, both of Spokane Valley.

Kevin W. Miller and Janet A. Nelson, both of Spokane.

Kenneth H. Pinkus, of Spokane, and Natalia Tomchuk, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Joel and Cindy Diamond LLC v. Divinity Jackson, restitution of premises.

Volt Capital LLC v. Kyle Litzenberger, et al., restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Luke Snyder, restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Liara Athos, et al., restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Natasha Brown, restitution of premises.

Tap Rental LLC v. Austin Dearinger, et al., restitution of premises.

Quarry Apartments LLC v. Jessica Ellenwood, restitution of premises.

Whimsical Pig Limited Partnership v. Nathan Samuels, et al., restitution of premises.

Black Coral Project LLC v. Lenny Grillo, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Paityn Stallard, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Suegi Finch, restitution of premises.

Black Coral Project LLC v. Randy Davis, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Abdullah Alswaider, restitution of premises.

Black Coral Project LLC v. Pam Anderson, restitution of premises.

Windsor Crossing LLC v. Tara C. Walkden, et al., restitution of premises.

Windsor Crossing LLC v. Alysha M. Durham, et al., restitution of premises.

Windsor Crossing LLC v. Philip R. Vigil, Sr., et al., restitution of premises.

Bitterroot Lodge LLC v. Dale McMurtrey, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. Cassandra Bower, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Debra M. Sullivan, restitution of premises.

Cep III Regal Ridge 23 LLC v. Louie Diaz, et al., restitution of premises.

McCathren Management & Real Estate Services Inc. v. Ashley Lampley, restitution of premises.

Roger Stadtmueller v. Gilbert K. Mandarino, et al., restitution of premises.

University Village Apartments LLC v. Jade Evanoff, restitution of premises.

H731 LLC v. Jeremiah Smith, et al., restitution of premises.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Dilan Donaglia, et al., restitution of premises.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Virginia Wingster, et al., restitution of premises.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company v. Angela D. Jepson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Rock Creek II Apartments LLC v. Darline Roadrik, et al., property damages.

Rock Creek II Apartments LLC v. Darline Roadrik, Ranson Brian and Belissa Elkinwor, complaint for breach of lease and damages.

Earl C. Horn, Jr. v. Shawn R. Smith, complaint.

Brian S. Stoneking v. Shawn R. Smith, complaint.

Vicki L. Valente v. MultiCare Health System and Richard Skrei MD, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Johnson, Naomi M. and Daniel W.

Reagan, Stacia M. and Michael A.

Tyler, Sara E. and Steffan R.

Searl, Sheri L. and Loren J.

Lesnykh, Andrey O. and Galina S.

Martin, Stephanie M. and Thomas N.

Banna, Joseph A. and Joyce A.

Williamson, Kyler J. and Preston, Samantha M.

Dimick, Brandon A. and Ariel B. E.

Cable, Brycen D. and Danielle R.

Gietz, Cameron C. and Desiree K.

Beckley, Emily and Milligan, Ian

Bradley, Michael D. and Diana M.

Santiago, Sophia H. and Al Swalder, Abdullah A.

Maye, Anna D. and Cobb, Dustin M.

Romero, Angelic K. and Keith R.

Baugh Straley, Jacqueline L. B. and Straley, George L., IV.

Snyder, Carole A. and Bartlett, Denise L.

Calkins, Angel M. and James E., Jr.

Clouse, Carol M. and Ronald L.

Kline, Glenn P. and Natalie E.

Driver, Lindsey D. and Derrick W.

Holt, Ashley M. and James R.

Brucks, Jerry L. and Linda S.

Simon, Jared N. and Kira N.

Pake, Aliea L. and John J.

Kathman, Brenda D. and Andrew J.

Preston, Samantha M. and Williamson, Kyler J.

White, Kevin D. and Shauna D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Larren A. R. Parker, also known as Lauren A. Parker, 21; $2,710.15 restitution, 96 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Judge John O. Cooney

Angelina M. Chavez, 24; 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Bill Nisso, 46; 43 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Maygen M. Hill, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Kevin D. Durfee, 40; 20 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jeremy K. Baker, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Robert K. Schulte, 43; $850 restitution, 14 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Daniel A. Sweetland, 35; 118 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Chakota D. Lester, 29; $15 restitution, 77 days in jail with credit given for 77 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and order violation.

Keith L. McIntosh, 41; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree possession of stolen property and residential burglary.

Carl D. Jones, 43; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

John D. Rhodes, 22; $700 restitution, 24 months of probation, 40 hours of community service, after being found guilty of harassment.

Robert K. Schulte, 43; $700 restitution, 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Randall B. Sherrod, 38; 33 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault.

Christopher Thornton, 24; 49 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Sydney K. Kitchen, 39; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Corbin D. L. Kusz, 22; $110.85 restitution, 164 days in jail with credit given for 164 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Dennis M. Andreasen, 34; $8,280 restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Shelly L. Brown, 54; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree escape and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Haylie A. Acker, 27; six days in jail converted to five days of community service, reckless driving, two counts of hit and run of unattended property and disorderly conduct.

Kyle D. Akin, 35; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and reckless driving.

John H. Albers, 37; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Kiara C. Aldan, 31; 14 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Adalyn V. Alouette, 36; 30 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Rueben A. Aparicio, 24; seven days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Thomas J. Barton, 45; 50 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Zachariah M. Campbell, 30; 45 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Kody M. Chipman, 37; one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Marandamarie G. Maupin Dawkins, 18; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Jacob J. Ellsworth, 33; 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jorge R. Pasols, Jr., 44; three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, driving while intoxicated.

Bradley A. Pullen, 38; five days in jail converted to 40 hours of community service, fourth-degree assault.

Alfonso Ramirez, 28; 60 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Monteya O. Smith, 47; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Crysten E. Smykal, 41; five days in jail with credit given for two days served, 40 hours of community service, driving while intoxicated.

Jose L. Ramirez, 26; $1,245.50 fine, 30 days in jail, 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Jeri L. Harless, 50; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Justin R. Forman, 41; 180 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.