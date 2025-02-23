On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
10:05 a.m.: Boston vs. N.Y. Yankees MLB
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: North Carolina at Florida State ESPN
4 p.m.: Northeastern at Monmouth CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Lipscomb at Austin Peay ESPNU
5 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska FS1
6 p.m.: Houston at Texas Tech ESPN
8 p.m.: Kansas at Colorado ESPN
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Baylor at Kansas State ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Minnesota at Oklahoma City NBA
Golf, TGL
2 p.m.: Los Angeles GC vs. New York GC ESPN2
6 p.m.: Boston Common vs. Atlanta Drive GC ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: San Jose at Winnipeg NHL
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
12:10 p.m.: Seattle vs. Milwaukee 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
