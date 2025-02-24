Here’s where things stand in Mariners’ second base competition

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

PEORIA, Ariz. – All winter, Ryan Bliss waited on the news he was sure was coming.

Bliss has social-media alerts set up on his phone to notify him of breaking news from prominent national baseball writers, and he had been bracing himself for the possibility of an alert such as: “Seattle Mariners have signed free-agent second baseman (insert name) … ”

It never came.

The Mariners never did add a second baseman from outside the organization this offseason.

Which Bliss has treated as the best news of all.

“I’m not naive to what was going on,” Bliss, the 25-year-old second baseman, said of the Mariners’ pursuit of infield help this winter. “But it is nice and comforting to know that I have a shot to go out there and just show them what I can do. That’s all I want to do – show them.”

Bliss, indeed, is getting his chance this spring in what is an open competition for the second-base job.

Dylan Moore remains the favorite to be the Mariners’ second baseman on opening day, but the 32-year-old veteran has been one of baseball’s most valuable super utility players over the past few years – and it’s possible the Mariners could decide the roster is better constructed with Moore in that role again.

Which could open the door for Bliss to break through at second base.

Bliss, acquired from Arizona in the July 2023 trade for Paul Sewald, made his major-league debut with the Mariners last May.

In 33 games with the Mariners, he hit .222 with two homers, three doubles, one triple and five stolen bases (in eight attempts) and a .687 OPS in 63 at-bats.

In Sunday’s Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks, Bliss got the start at second base, and in his first plate appearance he hammered a slider off the wall in straightaway center field for an RBI double. That blast measured at 106.4 mph off the bat and 412 feet in distance.

“Ryan has real physical tools – he can run and he has surprising power,” Mariners GM Justin Hollander said. “He can impact the game in multiple ways and has high-end instincts and intellect.”

Bliss has been lauded for his improvements defensively over the past year, and he said his focus this winter was refining his swing mechanics.

In his limited time in Seattle last year, Bliss struggled against major-league fastballs, hitting just .194 with 10 strikeouts in 31 at-bats against four-seam fastballs.

It’s an issue Bliss was well aware of. He spent the first month of the offseason watching video of his at-bats to break down his swing, and then spent the rest of the offseason making necessary adjustments.

“For me, my front hip was just flying open and I was getting exposed with the fastball,” he said. “I think everybody in the organization and everybody that watches Seattle Mariners baseball knows I was getting exposed by the fastball. And I told myself this offseason, I will not get exposed by the fastball. I will not let it happen. I will swing through a bunch of sliders before I miss a fastball this year.”

Even with sporadic playing time, Bliss said getting his first taste of the big leagues last year has given him confidence coming into this spring training.

“The main thing is, when we leave here, when we all break camp, I want to be ready – I want to be ready for opening day, and hopefully that can be up with the team,” he said. “I’m feeling really good; I’m feeling more comfortable each and every day and just learning how to be a big leaguer.”

More for Moore?

Moore won his first Gold Glove last season as a utility player, and he’ll be wearing a custom-made Rawlings glove with gold accents this season.

“I’m confident that if he played one position all the time, he would be in the Gold Glove conversation every year at that position. He’s that good,” Perry Hill, the Mariners’ 72-year-old infield coach, said. “He’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever coached.”

Where exactly Moore uses his golden glove this season remains an open question.

“We’ll just have to see how it plays out,” manager Dan Wilson said. “Obviously, we know he can play the utility role to Gold Glove standard, and that you’ve got to love that. But there’s also an opportunity at second, and we’ll see how it plays out over the course of spring.”

Given his preference, Moore said he would like to play second base on a regular basis.

“I think my best position is second base; I think I’m most fitted to play second base if I were to play a position every day,” Moore said Sunday. “I’m definitely excited to help the team in that capacity.”

Last season, Moore played six positions defensively and posted career highs in Baseball Reference WAR (2.2), stolen bases (32) and games played (135 games), to go with a 105 wRC+.

Offensively, he had drastic home/road splits.

At home, he hit .144 with eight extra-base hits, a .503 OPS and a 62 wRC+ in 197 plate appearances.

On the road, he hit .249 with 29 extra-base hits, an .840 OPS and a 139 wRC+ in 244 plate appearances.

“Knowing that I may have the opportunity to get more reps, I want to be a little bit more consistent offensively this year, so I’m trying to put more balls to play and cut down on the strikeouts,” Moore said. “Obviously, I was really successful on the bases last year, so maybe some bunting could come into play.

“I’m just trying to use my assets a little bit more, push myself to the limits of what I can do, and the only way you can do that is by playing every day.”

Young limited on the field

Leo Rivas, a 27-year-old defensive wiz, got his first taste of the majors last year and he’s a factor in the infield mix too, as is 29-year-old utility player Miles Mastrobuoni.

Cole Young, one of the Mariners’ top prospects, is also expected to get a long look at second base this spring, though he has been limited the past few days because of arm soreness.

“Nothing major,” Wilson said. “It’s just a matter of getting it to a point where he’s ready to go throwing-wise again.”

Young has been in the lineup as the DH in his first two Cactus League games this spring.