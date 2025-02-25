Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Travis D. Brunmeier and Jenny A. Zambrano Vacca, both of Spokane.

Michael S. Searle and Cassandra M. Stasiewicz, both of Spokane.

Scott E. Carlson and Jaime M. Mitchell, both of Spokane Valley.

Micah K. Todd and Olivia F. Napora, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

STP Two Housing LP v. Sonya Matthews, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Kristopher Lantz, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Rosemarie Blancher, restitution of premises.

Canterbury Court LLC v. Michael Long, et al., restitution of premises.

Kimberly Gasper v. Joe Cellano, restitution of premises.

Romeo P. Gamboa v. Kyle Stensgar, et al., restitution of premises.

Gerald Carpenter Realty Inc. v. Dayne Klundt, et al., restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company Inc. Sunnymae Billings, et al., restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Georgena Palmer, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of E. Wash. v. Uriel Meneses-Zepeta, restitution of premises.

Apple Grove LLC v. Michael G. Zellmer, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. David Hoffman, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Jeremy Bermudez, money claimed owed.

Dufur Properties LLC v. Tina A. Johnson, et al., restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Justin D. Forder, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Aiden Armstrong, money claimed owed.

Anna S. Kuropatkin v. Paul D. Wilson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Ian Robson v. Matt Mayo and Rock Solid Brush Control LLC, complaint.

Sally Lamson v. Riverbend NW Builders Inc. and Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., complaint.

Cynthia Tremblay v. Taylor Eskridge, Harvey Hall and Compass Construction Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lloyd, Kayla J. and Matthew T.

Sisson, Samantha R. and Darrin

Olson, Terrance S. and Jennifer E.

Oversby, Gary L. and Lebret, Danalee J.

Christensen, Carrie A. and Cameron C.

Wittrock, Amanda E. and Warren L.

Branson, Kelly P. and Rodney D.

Cato, Christopher S. and Tiffany M.

Locklear, Jonathan H. and Rose M.

Savage, Robert J. and Blann, Trisha F.

Sharkey, Amanda L. and Tevin T.

Cary, Carolyn and Neal

Burgard, Jennifer L. and Bedwell, Nathan A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Christopher R. McDaniel, 35; 10 months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Andrew Hines, 25; 45 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Stephen M. Bayless, 41; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, protection order violation and two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Amber J. Shogren, 37; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 48 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Adrianna E. Picard, 23; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, third-degree theft.

Monte R. Traxtle, 62; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Sharleigh R. Whaley, 21; 12 hours of community service, fourth-degree assault.