Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Travis D. Brunmeier and Jenny A. Zambrano Vacca, both of Spokane.
Michael S. Searle and Cassandra M. Stasiewicz, both of Spokane.
Scott E. Carlson and Jaime M. Mitchell, both of Spokane Valley.
Micah K. Todd and Olivia F. Napora, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
STP Two Housing LP v. Sonya Matthews, restitution of premises.
Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Kristopher Lantz, restitution of premises.
Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Rosemarie Blancher, restitution of premises.
Canterbury Court LLC v. Michael Long, et al., restitution of premises.
Kimberly Gasper v. Joe Cellano, restitution of premises.
Romeo P. Gamboa v. Kyle Stensgar, et al., restitution of premises.
Gerald Carpenter Realty Inc. v. Dayne Klundt, et al., restitution of premises.
Moland Management Company Inc. Sunnymae Billings, et al., restitution of premises.
McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Georgena Palmer, restitution of premises.
Catholic Housing Services of E. Wash. v. Uriel Meneses-Zepeta, restitution of premises.
Apple Grove LLC v. Michael G. Zellmer, restitution of premises.
Hope House LLC v. David Hoffman, restitution of premises.
American Express National Bank v. Jeremy Bermudez, money claimed owed.
Dufur Properties LLC v. Tina A. Johnson, et al., restitution of premises.
American Express National Bank v. Justin D. Forder, money claimed owed.
American Express National Bank v. Aiden Armstrong, money claimed owed.
Anna S. Kuropatkin v. Paul D. Wilson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Ian Robson v. Matt Mayo and Rock Solid Brush Control LLC, complaint.
Sally Lamson v. Riverbend NW Builders Inc. and Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., complaint.
Cynthia Tremblay v. Taylor Eskridge, Harvey Hall and Compass Construction Inc., complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Lloyd, Kayla J. and Matthew T.
Sisson, Samantha R. and Darrin
Olson, Terrance S. and Jennifer E.
Oversby, Gary L. and Lebret, Danalee J.
Christensen, Carrie A. and Cameron C.
Wittrock, Amanda E. and Warren L.
Branson, Kelly P. and Rodney D.
Cato, Christopher S. and Tiffany M.
Locklear, Jonathan H. and Rose M.
Savage, Robert J. and Blann, Trisha F.
Sharkey, Amanda L. and Tevin T.
Cary, Carolyn and Neal
Burgard, Jennifer L. and Bedwell, Nathan A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle
Christopher R. McDaniel, 35; 10 months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.
Andrew Hines, 25; 45 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.
Federal court
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Stephen M. Bayless, 41; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, protection order violation and two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Amber J. Shogren, 37; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 48 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Adrianna E. Picard, 23; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, third-degree theft.
Monte R. Traxtle, 62; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Sharleigh R. Whaley, 21; 12 hours of community service, fourth-degree assault.