72-year-old woman identified as pedestrian who was hit, killed near SFCC

The pedestrian who was hit and killed by a driver Monday night near Spokane Falls Community College was identified as 72-year-old Zhilan Chen, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The collision was reported about 8:15 p.m. on Whistalks Way and Randolph Road, according to Spokane police Officer Daniel Strassenberg. He said Chen died at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office said Chen died from blunt-force injuries and ruled the death an accident.

Chen’s death follows another pedestrian death on Friday night on Alberta Street and Heroy Avenue in the Audubon-Downriver Neighborhood.

Douglas Martindale, 66, died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center from injuries in that collision, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Police don’t suspect impairment in either crash, Strassenberg said. Neither driver has been charged.