Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Aaron B. Boyd, of Spokane, and Charley E. Rollinger, of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas M. Steele and Roxcena M. Thorpe, both of Cheney.

Richard J. Shine and Kimberly A. Elkins, both of Mead.

Keith M. Eppers and Brandi A. Smith, both of Liberty Lake.

Tanyr J. Gagnon and Emma G. Schmidt, both of Spokane.

Paul R. Oakes and Callie J. Bostic, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Mother Teresa Haven LLC v. Marci Peterson, et al., restitution of premises.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Jaiarae Moore, restitution of premises.

Breslin Holdings 2022 LLC v. Jared Dry, restitution of premises.

Riverside and Browne Investment LLC v. Julze Heimbigner, restitution of premises.

KWI LLC v. Donald E. Brown, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of E. Wash. v. Benyam Asefa, restitution of premises.

Seattle Apartment Managers LLC v. Vanessa A. Wynne, restitution of premises.

Windsor Crossing LLC v. Kody Kolassa, et al., restitution of premises.

Hilby Station Apartments LLC v. Jonah Stueckle, property damage.

Jonathan Lodato v. Yvette Cocchiarella, restitution of premises.

Jethro Ruiz v. Steve A. Katruska, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Capstone Construction Co. Inc. v. Christopher S. Murphy and Nicole E. Murphy, complaint for foreclosure of construction lien and damages.

Hilby Station Apartments LLC v. Jonah Stueckle, complaint for breach of lease and damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Rabideaux, Brett E. and Mary F.

Boe, Doanld L. and Samantha D.

Decker, Alex J. and Noble, Amanda L.

Bjarnson, Bethany B. and Jeffrey A.

Neel, Desiree R. and Oscar R.

Thielen, Kayla A. and Eli F. S.

Joyce, Ashley N. and Tyler A.

Trout, Tamela M. and Kristopher

Shanan, Briana M. and Kenneth C.

Turner, Trevor A. and Kristen D.

McKeen, Jade A. and Thayer, Brandon L.

Campbell, Carrera A. and Jesse K.

Rutley, Teal N. and Kelsey C. G.

Madden, Whitney F. and John D.

Brewer, Moses and Snell, Myonnie

Colclough, William J. and McDonald, Mara A.

Bonser, Joel M., Jr. and Jaclyn L.

Nicolas, Sterline and Corneille

Acuna, Maria M. and Anthony M.

Coxon, Allan B. and Annette M.

Walrath, Charles W. and Kate O.

Marshall, Desari L. and Serralles, Benjamin J.

Kearney, William A. and Gooch, Kristina E.

Moralez, Sarah D. and Edward I.

Harris, William H., Jr. and Jennifer N.

Legal separations granted

Haynes, Melissa S. and Steven L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Quentyn P. Tyndale, 20; 123 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Vicky M. Courtney, 25; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Robert Talarico, 54; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Randall V. Jones, 69; eight days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Vonne Renkert-Schafer, also known as Vonne Schafer-Renkert, 34; $35 restitution, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

George J. Yarno, 23; $880 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Balwinder S. Lidhar, 58; $1,283.50 restitution, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Darnell L. Watt, 21; 42 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

David A. Bennett, 31; 21 days in jail, protection order violation.

Deedra A. Conner, 53; 30 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest.

Analese J. Hilborn, 20; one day in jail, possession of alcohol as a minor.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Reginald R. Kinsey, 40; 120 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Ricky L. Ricci, 24; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Raymond M. Rodriguez, 21; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree reckless driving.

Jacob W. Sadberry, 19; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree reckless driving.

Kamana, Tommy, 32; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Nicole Y. Peterson, 45; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, third-degree theft.

Tyler A. Sanchez, 33; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Dylan R. Soth, 23; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree reckless driving.

Elizabeth L. Stephens, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance and third-degree theft.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Ryan D. Barrington, 49; eight hours of community service converted to one day in jail, reckless driving.

Randall K. Bosch, 60; 15 days of electronic home monitoring, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Michelle R. Clay, 63; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, driving while intoxicated.

Sherrie L. Clark, 61; 15 days in jail with credit for one day served, third-degree theft.

Brandon N. De Laughder, 35; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, possession of a controlled substance.