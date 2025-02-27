It could be months before affordable student loan repayment plans return

By Danielle Douglas-Gabriel Washington Post

A court order expanding an injunction to block President Joe Biden’s student loan repayment plan is wreaking havoc on the entire federal student loan portfolio as borrowers are left with only the most expensive repayment options.

In a memo obtained by the Washington Post, the Education Department on Wednesday told student loan servicers – the companies that manage its $1.6 trillion loan portfolio – to stop accepting and processing all income-driven repayment and consolidation applications for at least three months. The notice arrived days after the department disabled the applications online and posted a two-sentence alert on Studentaid.gov saying the forms were unavailable because of the court order without offering borrowers any further details.

The stop-work order issued to servicers means borrowers are shut out from using the four income-driven repayment plans, which tie monthly payments to earnings and family size with the promise of loan forgiveness after 20 to 25 years. The plans are designed to keep payments affordable and help borrowers avoid default. People who are already repaying their loans through an IDR plan and need to recertify their earnings to remain enrolled are also barred from doing so for at least the next 90 days, according to the department’s order. The memo not only halts the processing of new and pending online applications but also paper forms submitted to servicers. Borrowers can still submit a paper loan consolidation application but will not have access to income-driven options.

The Education Department, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment, has told servicers that the only available plans are the 10-year standard, graduated and extended repayments – the most expensive options. People who cannot afford those plans could try to postpone their payments through deferment or forbearance but will still have interest accrue on the debt.

Education spokesperson Madi Biedermann said the department is reviewing repayment applications to conform with the 8th Circuit’s ruling.

Scott Buchanan, executive director of the Student Loan Servicing Alliance, a trade group for loan servicers, said “there is a lot to clean up.”

“We will be working for [Federal Student Aid] to implement that transition once courts clear things up and bring some finality so borrowers can have certainty and confidence in their options now and in the future,” Buchanan said.

The chaos stems from a lawsuit filed in April by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and six other Republican-led states that accuse Biden of overstepping his authority with the creation of the Saving on a Valuable Education program, known as Save. The income-driven plan, which was finalized in 2023, provides lower monthly payments and a faster path to loan cancellation. It has already cleared the balances of 414,000 enrollees who borrowed less than $12,000 and has more than 8 million enrollees.

The states argued that loan forgiveness was not authorized in a 1993 statute that Biden used to create Save, and the law only requires the education secretary to offer repayment plans tied to a borrower’s income and cap repayment at no more than 25 years.

When Congress passed the 1993 law, lawmakers directed the department to flesh out the details, resulting in the introduction of Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR) in 1994, Pay As You Earn (Paye) in 2012 and Revised Pay As You Earn (Repaye) in 2015 – the predecessor of Save. All of the plans offered loan forgiveness. Each option was more generous than the last, with newer plans offering shorter repayment periods and lower payments.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit imposed an injunction in August to halt Save and directed the Education Department from further forgiveness for any borrower whose loans are governed “in whole or in part” by the statute. Last week, the appeals court ordered the lower court to block the full Save plan and its predecessor Repaye. The decision sends the lawsuit back to the district court and leaves millions of borrowers enrolled in Save in forbearance as they await a final ruling on the program.

The appeals court said loan forgiveness under the income-based repayment and Public Service Loan Forgiveness programs, which Congress created under separate statutes, were not in contention. In its order, the court even noted that borrowers in the other income-driven plans “could switch into IBR to eventually obtain forgiveness.” Yet borrowers cannot apply for IBR.

The problem is the department uses a combined application for all of its income-related repayment plans. Still, there is nothing in the court order instructing the administration to block access to all of the more affordable plans, and student advocates are pleading with the department to at least reopen one option.

Persis Yu, deputy executive director at the Student Borrower Protection Center, an advocacy group, called the Trump administration’s move to take down all of the plans “cruel.”

“This was a choice by the Trump Administration and a cruel one that will inflict massive pain on millions of working families,” she said.