On the air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, IndyCar
Noon: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (first practice) FS1
Baseball, MLB spring training
5:40 p.m.: Seattle vs. San Diego MLBTV
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Boston ESPN
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers ESPN
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Davidson at VCU ESPN2
4 p.m.: Saint Peter’s at Quinnipiac ESPNU
5 p.m.: UCLA at Purdue Fox 28
6 p.m.: Appalachian State at Marshall ESPNU
6 p.m.: Iowa at Northwestern FS1
6 p.m.: Kent State at Akron ESPN2
8 p.m.: Nevada at UNLV FS1
Golf
3 a.m.: DP: Investec South African Open (second round) Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: Cognizant Classic (second round) Golf
6:30 p.m.: LPGA: World Championships (third round) Golf
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB spring training
5:30 p.m.: Seattle vs. San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Wenatchee at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105-3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing, IndyCar
Midnight: MotoGP: Thailand Grand Prix (sprint) FS1
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: The LiUNA! KSKN
11:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (qualifying) FS1
Basketball, NBA
5:30 p.m.: Golden State at Philadelphia ABC
Baseball, MLB spring training
12:10 p.m.: Seattle vs. Chicago White Sox MLB.com
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: UConn at Providence CBS
9 a.m.: Clemson at Virginia ESPN2
9 a.m.: Miami at North Carolina ESPN
9 a.m.; Syracuse at Virginia Tech KSKN
9 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at Fordham USA
9 a.m.: Maryland at Penn State Big Ten
9 a.m.: Butler at Villanova Fox 28
9 a.m.: American University at Colgate CBS Sports
10 a.m.: Auburn at Kentucky ABC
11 a.m.: Texas Tech at Kansas ESPN
11 a.m.: Oklahoma at Mississippi ESPN2
11 a.m.: Tulane at Tulsa ESPNU
11 a.m.: Richmond at Dayton CBS Sports
11 a.m.: Minnesota at Nebraska Big Ten
11:15 a.m.: Seton Hall at St. John’s CBS
12:30 p.m.: Alabama A&M at Alabama State CBS
1 p.m.: Alabama at Tennessee ESPN
1 p.m.: Purdue Fort-Wayne at Cleveland State ESPN2
1 p.m.: USC at Oregon Big Ten
1 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at Saint Louis CBS Sports
1 p.m.: Utah State at Colorado State FS1
1 p.m.: Samford at UNC Greensboro ESPNNEWS
1:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Houston CBS
1:30 p.m.: Creighton at Xavier Fox 28
2 p.m.: Weber State at Idaho ESPN+
2 p.m.: Idaho State at Eastern Washington ESPN+
2:15 p.m.: Notre Dame at Wake Forest KSKN
3 p.m.: Central Connecticut at Wagner ESPNU
3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Louisville ESPN2
3 p.m.: Elon at Stony Brook CBS Sports
5 p.m.: San Diego State at Wyoming CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Georgia at Texas ESPN2
6 p.m.: Arizona at Iowa State ESPN
7 p.m.: West Virginia at Brigham Young ESPN2
7 p.m.: Boston College at California ESPNU
7 p.m.: Oregon State at St. Mary’s CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Washington State at Pepperdine ESPN+
8 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco ESPN / ESPN+
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Providence at Georgetown FS1
1 p.m.: Idaho at Weber State ESPN+
1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho State ESPN+
2 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara ESPN+
6 p.m.: USC at UCLA Fox 28
Golf
2:30 a.m.: DP: Investec South African Open (third round) Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Cognizant Classic (third round) Golf
Noon: PGA: Cognizant Classic (third round) NBC
6:30 p.m.: LPGA: Women’s World Championships (final round) Golf
Hockey, NHL
Noon: Boston at Pittsburgh ABC
3 p.m.: Detroit at Columbus ESPN
7 p.m.: Vancouver at Seattle ESPN+
Hockey, WHL
6 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane … SWX
Soccer, men
4:30 a.m.: West Bromwich Albion at Leeds CBS Sports
7 a.m.: USL1: Charlton at Leyton CBS Sports
11:15 a.m.: MLS: Atlanta at United Fox 28
1:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Salt Lake AppleTV+
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Weber State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
7 p.m.: Washington State at Pepperdine 920-AM / 100.7-FM
8 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco 590-AM / 96.1-FM
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara 101.5-FM
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Midnight: MotoGP: Thailand Grand Prix FS1
7 a.m.: Indy NXT: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg FS1
9 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Fox 28
Basketball, NBA
10 a.m.: Denver at Boston ABC
4 p.m.: Oklahoma City at San Antonio ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Phoenix ESPN
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Charlotte at East Carolina ESPNU
9 a.m.: Florida Atlantic at South Florida ESPN2
10 a.m.: Kennesaw State at Liberty CBS Sports
10:30 a.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan State CBS
11 a.m.: Northern Iowa at Bradley ESPN2
11 a.m.: Princeton at Cornell ESPNU
Noon: Murray State at Belmont CBS Sports
12:45 p.m.: Illinois at Michigan CBS
1 p.m.: Memphis at UAB ESPN
4 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke ESPN
All events subject to change.