On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, IndyCar

Noon: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (first practice) FS1

Baseball, MLB spring training

5:40 p.m.: Seattle vs. San Diego MLBTV

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Boston ESPN

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers ESPN

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Davidson at VCU ESPN2

4 p.m.: Saint Peter’s at Quinnipiac ESPNU

5 p.m.: UCLA at Purdue Fox 28

6 p.m.: Appalachian State at Marshall ESPNU

6 p.m.: Iowa at Northwestern FS1

6 p.m.: Kent State at Akron ESPN2

8 p.m.: Nevada at UNLV FS1

Golf

3 a.m.: DP: Investec South African Open (second round) Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: Cognizant Classic (second round) Golf

6:30 p.m.: LPGA: World Championships (third round) Golf

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB spring training

5:30 p.m.: Seattle vs. San Diego 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Wenatchee at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105-3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing, IndyCar

Midnight: MotoGP: Thailand Grand Prix (sprint) FS1

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: The LiUNA! KSKN

11:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (qualifying) FS1

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Golden State at Philadelphia ABC

Baseball, MLB spring training

12:10 p.m.: Seattle vs. Chicago White Sox MLB.com

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: UConn at Providence CBS

9 a.m.: Clemson at Virginia ESPN2

9 a.m.: Miami at North Carolina ESPN

9 a.m.; Syracuse at Virginia Tech KSKN

9 a.m.: Saint Joseph’s at Fordham USA

9 a.m.: Maryland at Penn State Big Ten

9 a.m.: Butler at Villanova Fox 28

9 a.m.: American University at Colgate CBS Sports

10 a.m.: Auburn at Kentucky ABC

11 a.m.: Texas Tech at Kansas ESPN

11 a.m.: Oklahoma at Mississippi ESPN2

11 a.m.: Tulane at Tulsa ESPNU

11 a.m.: Richmond at Dayton CBS Sports

11 a.m.: Minnesota at Nebraska Big Ten

11:15 a.m.: Seton Hall at St. John’s CBS

12:30 p.m.: Alabama A&M at Alabama State CBS

1 p.m.: Alabama at Tennessee ESPN

1 p.m.: Purdue Fort-Wayne at Cleveland State ESPN2

1 p.m.: USC at Oregon Big Ten

1 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at Saint Louis CBS Sports

1 p.m.: Utah State at Colorado State FS1

1 p.m.: Samford at UNC Greensboro ESPNNEWS

1:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Houston CBS

1:30 p.m.: Creighton at Xavier Fox 28

2 p.m.: Weber State at Idaho ESPN+

2 p.m.: Idaho State at Eastern Washington ESPN+

2:15 p.m.: Notre Dame at Wake Forest KSKN

3 p.m.: Central Connecticut at Wagner ESPNU

3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Louisville ESPN2

3 p.m.: Elon at Stony Brook CBS Sports

5 p.m.: San Diego State at Wyoming CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Georgia at Texas ESPN2

6 p.m.: Arizona at Iowa State ESPN

7 p.m.: West Virginia at Brigham Young ESPN2

7 p.m.: Boston College at California ESPNU

7 p.m.: Oregon State at St. Mary’s CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Washington State at Pepperdine ESPN+

8 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco ESPN / ESPN+

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Providence at Georgetown FS1

1 p.m.: Idaho at Weber State ESPN+

1 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho State ESPN+

2 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara ESPN+

6 p.m.: USC at UCLA Fox 28

Golf

2:30 a.m.: DP: Investec South African Open (third round) Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Cognizant Classic (third round) Golf

Noon: PGA: Cognizant Classic (third round) NBC

6:30 p.m.: LPGA: Women’s World Championships (final round) Golf

Hockey, NHL

Noon: Boston at Pittsburgh ABC

3 p.m.: Detroit at Columbus ESPN

7 p.m.: Vancouver at Seattle ESPN+

Hockey, WHL

6 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane … SWX

Soccer, men

4:30 a.m.: West Bromwich Albion at Leeds CBS Sports

7 a.m.: USL1: Charlton at Leyton CBS Sports

11:15 a.m.: MLS: Atlanta at United Fox 28

1:30 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Salt Lake AppleTV+

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Weber State at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM

7 p.m.: Washington State at Pepperdine 920-AM / 100.7-FM

8 p.m.: Gonzaga at San Francisco 590-AM / 96.1-FM

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Gonzaga at Santa Clara 101.5-FM

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Midnight: MotoGP: Thailand Grand Prix FS1

7 a.m.: Indy NXT: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg FS1

9 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Fox 28

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Fox 28

Basketball, NBA

10 a.m.: Denver at Boston ABC

4 p.m.: Oklahoma City at San Antonio ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Phoenix ESPN

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Charlotte at East Carolina ESPNU

9 a.m.: Florida Atlantic at South Florida ESPN2

10 a.m.: Kennesaw State at Liberty CBS Sports

10:30 a.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan State CBS

11 a.m.: Northern Iowa at Bradley ESPN2

11 a.m.: Princeton at Cornell ESPNU

Noon: Murray State at Belmont CBS Sports

12:45 p.m.: Illinois at Michigan CBS

1 p.m.: Memphis at UAB ESPN

4 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke ESPN

All events subject to change.