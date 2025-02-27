Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Garrett M. Carlisle, of Spokane, and Suzie K. Le, of Olympia.

Elvister G. Rodrigues and Marilyn C. T. Eloe, both of Spokane Valley.

Jerimiah L. Hanson, of Lacey, Wash., and Savannah G. Miller, of Spokane Valley.

Seth M. Brooten and Ayla A. Anderson, both of Chattaroy.

Samnang Sam, of Seattle, and Martina L. Comeslast, of Bellingham.

Yaroslav Sorochynskyi and Yulia Minakova, both of Spokane.

Colin F. McVay and Anya Larson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Meeds Incorporated v. Austin Bell, et al., restitution of premises.

Nelson Management LLC v. Maria Monday, restitution of premises.

Nelson Management LLC v. Natasha Opsal, restitution of premises.

Enjoy! The River LLC v. Bobby Raiford II, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Jaime Nesdahl Elmer, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Isaiah Hainline, restitution of premises.

Kenneth J. Green, et al. v. Lacey Saldiver, et al., restitution of premises.

Windermere Equity Brokers LLC v. Jordyn Christensen, et al., restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Kevin Skillingstad, restitution of premises.

Lakeview Loan Service LLC v. Jennifer Jessen, et al., restitution of premises.

Pinecroft MHC LLC v. Robert S. Bailor, restitution of premises.

Empire Estate Holdings LLC v. Noe R. Batres Guzman, et al., restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Cameron Wilder, restitution of premises.

Robert Gail Records and Rosalie L. Records v. General Motors LLC, complaint.

American Family Insurance Company v. Christopher Vermeal, complaint.

Tamara Parker v. Krista Boone, complaint.

Avenue 2 LLC v. MultiCare Health System, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Martin, Kristina M. and Justin D.

Webster, Thomas J. and Christy A.

Murray, John D. and Whitney F.

Willard, Alyson S. and Cory S.

Kaminskas, Cristella G. and Scott P.

Hardenbrook, Debbie J. and Murray J.

Prescott, Rodney S. and Sarah D.

Gutierrez, Pablo and Carolee M.

Wolf, Rebeckah T. and Carl, Austin L.

Ewry, Robert J. and Brittany A.

Evans, Summer S. and Ryan J.

Pope Elisa A. and Dagastino, Jeffrey R.

Legal separations granted

Clayton, Matthew W. and Amanda P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Marla L. Polin

Danielle E. Reed, 45; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Sean R. Frey, 33; $700 restitution, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Annette S. Please

Jason Lee, 47; 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Teanna R. Scofield, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Roberto Lopez, 44; 247 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Lillian I. Lindsay, 25; 15 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Scott S. W. Simpson, 49; 61 days in jail with credit given for 61 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Joel M. Dean, 33; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Federal court

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Ryan L. Baldwin, 44; 24 days in jail, vehicular interference.

Samuel S. Cassel, 40; $990 fine, reckless driving.

Alicia A. Chavez, 34; 11 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Lisa M. Dick, 39; 45 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public, second-degree criminal trespassing and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Kayla R. Fisher, 32; 20 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Andrew B. Guimond, 34; 90 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree vehicle prowling and resisting arrest.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Shaun T. Jackson, 35; 60 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Christopher K. Lewis, 47; 30 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Robyn M. Li, 42; 10 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Michael C. Malysa, 43; 19 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Benjamin A. McClanahan, 31; nine days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Justin L. McCraw, 24; 13 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public.

Kenneth N. Meeks, 65; 12 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Dustin W. Meier, 28; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Jessica J. Mendoza, 42; 18 days in jail, physical control.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Desiree D. Burton, 41; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Katelyn M. Damerville, 27; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft.