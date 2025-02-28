State boys: Tanner Goldsmith leads second-seeded Freeman boys to opening round win over Adna; ACH, Garfield-Palouse advance in 1B

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s boys state basketball action.

2B

Freeman 81, Adna 45: Tanner Goldsmith hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 points and the second-seeded Scotties (21-3) beat the seventh-seeded Pirates (19-6) in an opening-round game at West Valley High School.

Vance Coyner scored 12 points and Jack Florence added 11 for Freeman, which advances to a quarterfinal on Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Arena.

1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 69, Ocosta 34: The top-seeded Warriors (22-1) defeated the eighth-seeded Wildcats (13-6) in an opening-round game at Wenatchee High School.

ACH advances to a quarterfinal at the Arena on Thursday.

Garfield-Palouse 61, Sunnyside Christian 48: The 12th-seeded Vikings (17-6) eliminated the 13th-seeded Knights (14-7) in an opening round game at Cheney High School.

Gar-Pal faces fifth-seeded Neah Bay in a Round-of-12 game on Wednesday at the Arena.