Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Ja’aziah I. A. Tesch, of Chehalis, Wash., and Alexis E. Haslage Winzer, of Spokane Valley.
Shauna M. Over and Maria G. K. Leonard, both of Spokane.
Elvin Bermudez and Ireland A. Velasquez, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
RC Schwartz & Associates Inc. v. Donna L. Gerken, et al., restitution of premises.
Revere-2020 Building Owner LLC, et al. v. Travionna Johnson, restitution of premises.
12423 Mansfield LLC v. Debra Severson, et al., restitution of premises.
Greenrich Village LLC v. Andre Rosen, restitution of premises.
Discount Lumber & Building Supplies Inc. v. Jamie Husk, complaint for breach of contract and damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Estrada, Eliseo E. and Hernandez, Gisela
Fleming, Jeni and Grover, Thor A.
Gray, Sally C. and William D.
Field, Crystal L. and Hancock, Ryan T.
Comella, Sarah L. and Christopher B. R.
Roe, Erin L. and Joshua D.
Leonard, Brandon L. and Walton, Kaylea J.
Haney, Kerrie A. and Thomas W.
Sharp, Sara J. and Ryan M.
Wallace, Anna M. and Blackwell, Drew O.
Johnson, Amanda S. and Tirrell
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Ryan M. Fatone, 44; 146 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.
Josten Bausley, also known as Josten T. Bausley, 32; 18 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.
Joel V. Logan, 42; $15 restitution, 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and order violation.
Cole A. Moore, 24; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.
Lonnie V. Boykin, also known as Michael V. Boykin and Lonnie L. Boykin, 57; six months in jail, after being found guilty of failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.
Joey Boyd, 20; 22 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.
Nicholas M. Baker, 28; $928.19 restitution, 22 months in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and driving while intoxicated.
Leroy E. Martin, also known as Leroi E. Green, 44; 39 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.
Jordan T. Busby, 21; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling and possession of a stolen firearm.
Nicholas Sailors, also known as Nicholas R. Sailor, 30; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, second-degree reckless burning.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Abraham F. Evaristo-Valderas, also known as Abraham F. Evaristo-Balderas, 21; $5,658.70 restitution, 180 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery, second-degree murder and second-degree assault.
Raul G. Corrales, 44; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.
Qaezhon J. Spillmon, 29; $15 restitution, eight months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, order violation and money laundering.
James N. Melucci, 47; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren
Amanda Cheers, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree identity theft.
Judge Dean T. Chuang
William L. Taylor, 61; 87 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle
Felicia R. Llerena, 24; $15 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of order violation.
Jeffrey D. Byrd, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Judge Breean L. Beggs
Sheena E. Brazington, 39; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree vehicle prowling.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Clarke L. Woodward, Moses Lake; debts of $98,886.
Elizabeth A. Krumm, Spokane; debts of $374,667.
Jennifer L. Bursaw, Spokane; debts of $152,272.
Natalia M. Rushano, Spokane; debts of $64,272.
Karina A. Gonzalez Ramirez, Moses Lake; debts of $78,019.
Brian L. Olsen, Spokane Valley; debts of $17,629.
Meagan G. Glubrecht, Spokane; debts of $56,061.
David S. Kinerson, Spokane; debts not listed.
Rose A. Shell, Spokane Valley; debts of $420,242.
Megan R. Crouch, Spokane; debts of $284,901.
Travis D. Hagen and Cassandra A. Hagen, Moses Lake; debts of $284,078.
Lisa J. O’Brien, Spokane Valley; debts of $150,145.
Alecks C. Tingley, Spokane; debts of $34,753.
Brandi N. Rodriguez, Spokane Valley; debts of $91,209.
Ricardo S. Feliciano and Reyna Sanchez Cruz, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $71,481.
Chad W. Durall and Stephanie I. Rogers, Spokane; debts of $235,958.
Eduardo T. Herrera, Spokane; debts of $111,088.
Thomas K. Larson, Mead; debts of $20,033.
Renee L. Knopf, Otis Orchards; debts of $158,379.
Ricky D. Olson and Danette R. Petretee, Spokane; debts of $140,711.
Garrett K. Moss, Spokane; debts of $57,145.
Kali R. Ader, Spokane; debts of $349,676.
Daniel S. Thiesen, Colbert; debts of $84,040.
Kristine J. Hilton, Liberty Lake; debts of $146,254.
Dawn M. Wilson, Spokane; debts not listed.
Wage-earner petitions
Gerald T. and Melissa P. Jaramillo, Spokane; debts of $482,653.
Esmeralda Herrera, Soap Lake; debts of $17,870.
Barry Nathaniel and Keiko Mizuguchi-Nathaniel, Spokane; debts of $178,210.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Patti M. Walker
Komijo Mongkeya, 39; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Matthew D. Newkirk, 52; 12 months of probation, possession of a controlled substance.
Cory J. Ovnicek, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Joel Jibas, Jr., 33, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Nicolas J. Mariani, 40; 12 months of probation, reckless driving.
Kathy L. McArthy, 60; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of an attended vehicle.
Shayne M. McKee, 22; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender
Dennis M. Carter, 50; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, third-degree theft.