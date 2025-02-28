Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ja’aziah I. A. Tesch, of Chehalis, Wash., and Alexis E. Haslage Winzer, of Spokane Valley.

Shauna M. Over and Maria G. K. Leonard, both of Spokane.

Elvin Bermudez and Ireland A. Velasquez, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

RC Schwartz & Associates Inc. v. Donna L. Gerken, et al., restitution of premises.

Revere-2020 Building Owner LLC, et al. v. Travionna Johnson, restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield LLC v. Debra Severson, et al., restitution of premises.

Greenrich Village LLC v. Andre Rosen, restitution of premises.

Discount Lumber & Building Supplies Inc. v. Jamie Husk, complaint for breach of contract and damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Estrada, Eliseo E. and Hernandez, Gisela

Fleming, Jeni and Grover, Thor A.

Gray, Sally C. and William D.

Field, Crystal L. and Hancock, Ryan T.

Comella, Sarah L. and Christopher B. R.

Roe, Erin L. and Joshua D.

Leonard, Brandon L. and Walton, Kaylea J.

Haney, Kerrie A. and Thomas W.

Sharp, Sara J. and Ryan M.

Wallace, Anna M. and Blackwell, Drew O.

Johnson, Amanda S. and Tirrell

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Ryan M. Fatone, 44; 146 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Josten Bausley, also known as Josten T. Bausley, 32; 18 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Joel V. Logan, 42; $15 restitution, 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and order violation.

Cole A. Moore, 24; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Lonnie V. Boykin, also known as Michael V. Boykin and Lonnie L. Boykin, 57; six months in jail, after being found guilty of failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Joey Boyd, 20; 22 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Nicholas M. Baker, 28; $928.19 restitution, 22 months in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and driving while intoxicated.

Leroy E. Martin, also known as Leroi E. Green, 44; 39 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jordan T. Busby, 21; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling and possession of a stolen firearm.

Nicholas Sailors, also known as Nicholas R. Sailor, 30; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, second-degree reckless burning.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Abraham F. Evaristo-Valderas, also known as Abraham F. Evaristo-Balderas, 21; $5,658.70 restitution, 180 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery, second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

Raul G. Corrales, 44; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Qaezhon J. Spillmon, 29; $15 restitution, eight months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, order violation and money laundering.

James N. Melucci, 47; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Amanda Cheers, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree identity theft.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

William L. Taylor, 61; 87 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Felicia R. Llerena, 24; $15 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of order violation.

Jeffrey D. Byrd, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Breean L. Beggs

Sheena E. Brazington, 39; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree vehicle prowling.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Clarke L. Woodward, Moses Lake; debts of $98,886.

Elizabeth A. Krumm, Spokane; debts of $374,667.

Jennifer L. Bursaw, Spokane; debts of $152,272.

Natalia M. Rushano, Spokane; debts of $64,272.

Karina A. Gonzalez Ramirez, Moses Lake; debts of $78,019.

Brian L. Olsen, Spokane Valley; debts of $17,629.

Meagan G. Glubrecht, Spokane; debts of $56,061.

David S. Kinerson, Spokane; debts not listed.

Rose A. Shell, Spokane Valley; debts of $420,242.

Megan R. Crouch, Spokane; debts of $284,901.

Travis D. Hagen and Cassandra A. Hagen, Moses Lake; debts of $284,078.

Lisa J. O’Brien, Spokane Valley; debts of $150,145.

Alecks C. Tingley, Spokane; debts of $34,753.

Brandi N. Rodriguez, Spokane Valley; debts of $91,209.

Ricardo S. Feliciano and Reyna Sanchez Cruz, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $71,481.

Chad W. Durall and Stephanie I. Rogers, Spokane; debts of $235,958.

Eduardo T. Herrera, Spokane; debts of $111,088.

Thomas K. Larson, Mead; debts of $20,033.

Renee L. Knopf, Otis Orchards; debts of $158,379.

Ricky D. Olson and Danette R. Petretee, Spokane; debts of $140,711.

Garrett K. Moss, Spokane; debts of $57,145.

Kali R. Ader, Spokane; debts of $349,676.

Daniel S. Thiesen, Colbert; debts of $84,040.

Kristine J. Hilton, Liberty Lake; debts of $146,254.

Dawn M. Wilson, Spokane; debts not listed.

Wage-earner petitions

Gerald T. and Melissa P. Jaramillo, Spokane; debts of $482,653.

Esmeralda Herrera, Soap Lake; debts of $17,870.

Barry Nathaniel and Keiko Mizuguchi-Nathaniel, Spokane; debts of $178,210.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Komijo Mongkeya, 39; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Matthew D. Newkirk, 52; 12 months of probation, possession of a controlled substance.

Cory J. Ovnicek, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Joel Jibas, Jr., 33, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Nicolas J. Mariani, 40; 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Kathy L. McArthy, 60; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Shayne M. McKee, 22; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Dennis M. Carter, 50; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, third-degree theft.