Cheney among 20 honored by Biden

By Aishvarya Kavi New York Times

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal, one of the nation’s highest civilian honors, to 20 people on Thursday afternoon, including former Rep. Liz Cheney and two close personal advisers, Ted Kaufman and Christopher J. Dodd.

Speaking in the East Room, the president thanked the recipients of his final presidential medals – a group of lawmakers, lawyers and activists – for helping to “ensure our democracy delivers” and bringing the United States “closer to our highest stated ideals.” He likened their work to that of two former presidents, including Jimmy Carter, who died this week at 100, and who Biden said had set a high standard in serving his country through words and deeds.

He quoted Theodore Roosevelt. “Grave perils are yet to be encountered in the stormy course of the republic, but there is no reason, no reason we should fear them, or doubt our capacity to overcome them,” Biden said, citing a speech Roosevelt gave before becoming president. “We each endeavor to live so as to deserve the high praise of being called good American citizens. That’s what you all are.”

It is not unusual for a president’s personal esteem to influence the recipients of presidential medals, which are approved through a less formalized process than other awards like Medals of Honor or acts of clemency like pardons and commutations. Several of Biden’s selections are fellow lawmakers he has known and worked with for decades, and a few are from his home state, Delaware.

But the bestowing of presidential medals is also an opportunity for a president to showcase those who have fought for causes he championed. The selection of Cheney, R-Wyo., whose vocal opposition to Donald Trump cost her her political career, was a continuation of his push for bipartisanship and decency in politics at a time when Cheney’s own party has turned against her. Biden is said to have been considering a preemptive pardon to protect her from retribution by the next administration.

Cheney, wearing a purple dress, accepted the medal “for putting the American people over party” to extended applause.

“Throughout two decades in public service, including as a congresswoman for Wyoming and vice chair of the committee on the Jan. 6 attack, Liz Cheney has raised her voice – and reached across the aisle – to defend our nation and the ideals we stand for: Freedom. Dignity. And decency,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden, who spent more than 30 years in the Senate forging relationships across party lines, went out of his way to praise lawmakers in the room, including those who were not there to be given medals, for serving with honor and decency, even “in difficult times.”

He encouraged all the members of Congress present to stand for applause and called out two close Democratic allies, Sen. Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts and Rep. James E. Clyburn of South Carolina, by name. He also praised the bravery of John Kerry, the former secretary of state and a former senator from Massachusetts.

Biden’s choices for the presidential medals also reflected the causes he has fought for while in office. Several are prominent advocates who over long careers worked to advance gay rights, women’s rights, desegregation and cancer research.

Dodd, 80, and Kaufman, 85, who have known the president for decades, also were awarded presidential medals. Dodd, a former Democratic senator from Connecticut and a top movie industry lobbyist, helped Biden choose a running mate during the 2020 campaign. When they were both senators, Biden once called Dodd his “single best friend” in Congress.

Kaufman stood with the Biden family at the Hotel du Pont in Wilmington, Delaware, on the night in 1972 when Biden was first elected to the Senate. He went on to serve as Biden’s chief of staff in the Senate and was selected in 2008 by Delaware’s governor to fill the seat when Biden left it vacant to become vice president.

“Some of you I’ve known and worked with for a long time – none longer than Ted Kaufman,” Biden said with a chuckle. “Others, I’ve admired your character from afar.”

These are the rest of the recipients:

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., the chair of the House Jan. 6 committee. The White House praised his “steadfast commitment to truth.”

Joseph L. Galloway, who died in 2021, was honored posthumously. Galloway was a war correspondent who reported on the conflicts in Vietnam and the Persian Gulf. He was the only civilian awarded a Bronze Star for combat valor during Vietnam War.

Carolyn McCarthy, a Democrat and former representative who served New York for 18 years. McCarthy advocated for stricter gun safety laws after her husband was killed and her son gravely injured in a mass shooting.

Thomas J. Vallely, a U.S. Marine and Vietnam War veteran who founded a Fulbright program in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. “Over the course of five decades, he has brought Vietnam and the United States together,” the White House said.

Mary L. Bonauto, a prominent gay rights advocate who argued before the Supreme Court in Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 case in which the justices ruled to establish a right to same-sex marriage.

Evan Wolfson, an early leader in the marriage equality movement.

Louis Lorenzo Redding, who died in 1998, was honored posthumously. Redding, a civil rights advocate and Delaware’s first Black lawyer, argued a case that led to the Supreme Court’s 1954 ruling to desegregate schools in Brown v. Board of Education.

Eleanor Smeal, an advocate for women’s rights. The White House credited her with helping to pass the 1994 Violence Against Women Act, a legislative achievement from Biden’s days in the Senate that he has called “one of the most important laws passed by Congress in the last 30 years.”

Mitsuye Endo Tsutsumi, who died in 2006, was honored posthumously. Tsutsumi was the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court case that successfully overturned the internment of 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II. She was a 22-year-old typist for the California Department of Motor Vehicles who had never set foot in Japan when she was interned along with her family.

Bill Bradley, the Hall of Fame basketball player and two-time NBA champion with the New York Knicks who went on to represent New Jersey in the Senate as a Democrat for 18 years. He also ran a campaign for president in 2000, but lost to Al Gore. In 2020, he endorsed Biden and campaigned for him.

Nancy Landon Kassebaum, a Republican and former senator from Kansas. The White House noted that she had “reached across the aisle to do what she believed was right” on reproductive rights and health care reform.

Collins J. Seitz, a senior federal appeals court judge in Wilmington who died in 1998, was honored posthumously. Earlier in Seitz’s career, his reasoning helped dismantle the “separate but equal” doctrine that propped up segregated school systems across the country. The Supreme Court agreed with his ruling and in its unanimous 1954 decision, Chief Justice Earl Warren repeatedly cited Seitz’s opinions.

Frank K. Butler Jr., a former Navy SEAL and eye surgeon whose work advancing battlefield medical guidelines for injured troops is credited with saving thousands of lives in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Diane Carlson Evans, an Army nurse who served during the Vietnam War and founded the Vietnam Women’s Memorial Foundation.

Bobby Sager, an American philanthropist and photographer.

Frances M. Visco, the longtime president of the National Breast Cancer Coalition, which pushes for funding toward breast cancer research.

Paula S. Wallace, the president and co-founder of the Savannah College of Art and Design.

“Together,” Biden said of the recipients, “you embody – and I mean this from the bottom of my heart – the central truth: We’re a great nation because we’re a good people.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.