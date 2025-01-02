Horoscopes 1/2

By Georgia Nicols King Features Syndicate

Happy Birthday for Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025: You are organized, insightful, sensitive and compassionate. You’re quick to get to the heart of a problem. This has been a fun-loving year for you! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Have fun, but don’t lose sight of your goals. Old friends might reappear.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)  You’re high-viz today, and you’re also popular! Enjoy talking to younger people; it might be uplifting. You might explore travel options or something to do with publishing, higher education, medicine or the law. Meanwhile, a secret love affair is exciting for some. Hmmm. Tonight: Patience.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)  People will listen to you today because you have something to say. In part, this is why relations with friends, as well as groups and organizations, are excellent. Nevertheless, someone in a position of authority might catch you off guard. Be ready for this, especially late in the day. Tonight: Listen.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)  Explore new ideas with partners, spouses and friends today. They might be worthwhile. Meanwhile, travel plans might suddenly change, especially later in the day. Likewise, double-check details about publishing, higher education, medicine and the law. Don’t be caught off guard. Tonight: Be careful.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)  Travel for pleasure appeals to you now and in the next few weeks. Do try to get away somewhere, because this will please you. Discussions about shared property, taxes, debt and loans will go well today, especially if they are work-related. A friend might surprise you this evening. Tonight: Be observant.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)  You’re working hard now. Nevertheless, today is a good day to discuss a future vacation with someone or plans for a social diversion, perhaps dinner, lunch, a movie, sports events, a party or playful times with kids. Later in the day, a parent or boss might do something unexpected. Tonight: Slow down.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)  Home repairs might be on your agenda today. Family discussions will go well, especially discussions about fun activities, vacations or the arts. Nevertheless, something unexpected might affect your job, your health or a pet. Keep your eyes open and be aware. Assume nothing. Tonight: Pay attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)  Parents should be extra vigilant today. This is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, social plans might change or be rescheduled. This is a busy day with short trips and discussions with siblings, relatives and neighbors. Focus on home and family. Tonight: Cooperate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)  You have a fast-paced schedule, and you’re busy and curious. Not only are you working, you also want to play! However, something to do with home and family might surprise you later today. A small appliance might break down or unexpected company might be at your door. Stock the fridge. Tonight: Avoid conflict.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)  You’re full of ideas today and keen to exchange what you think with others. Nevertheless, be aware this is a mildly accident-prone day for you, so pay attention to everything you say and do. Keep your eyes open. You’ll enjoy entertaining at home or making your home more attractive. Tonight: Avoid controversy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)  Today you’re focused on ideas about earning money as well as spending it. Research might reveal new information. However, keep an eye on your money and your possessions, because something unexpected could impact them. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Tonight: Check your finances.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)  Discussions with friends, especially younger people, will be lively today. You also might be involved with a group or a team. You might impulsively do something at the last moment and change direction about something. Something unexpected at home might trigger this. Tonight: Listen to others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)  You are charming because fair Venus in your sign. In fact, the next few weeks are an excellent time for you to buy wardrobe treasures. Discussions with bosses, parents and VIPs will go well today. You will be articulate and full of original ideas. Nevertheless, you feel restless for some reason. Tonight: Stay focused.

