Idaho finishes strong to start conference play with 69-64 win over Montana State

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho, which had practically made an art form of losing leads late during the nonconference season, justified coach Alex Pribble’s steady assertion the Vandals were close to learning how to finish games on Thursday.

After Montana State grabbed a 61-60 lead on Brian Goracke’s 3-pointer with 3:36 to play, Idaho refused to fold. Kristian Gonzalez answered from beyond the arc for the Vandals to put them ahead 63-61. Although the Bobcats got within a point again in the final minute, a Gonzalez assist to Julius Mims on the low block, a timely Jack Payne rebound after MSU’s Max Agbonkpolo missed with 10 seconds left, and Tyler Mrus’ two free throws allowed Idaho to hang on for a 69-64 win.

The Bobcats’ Patrick McMahon and Jed Miller launched desperate, unsuccessful perimeter shots at the end.

The Vandals improved to 6-8, 1-0 in the Big Sky Conference. The Bobcats fell to 5-9, 0-1.

Idaho’s win was also Pribble’s 100th career victory.

“We looked a little more experienced,” Pribble said.

“I think in previous tight games, we showed a little bit of panic. We were much more poised.”

Despite its record and the fact Montana State has lost four in a row, the Bobcats have made three straight trips to the NCAA Tournament and remain a Big Sky top-tier team, Pribble said.

“Everything for us, win or lose, is about the lesson we can learn,” he said.

“(Beating MSU) builds belief,” Pribble said. “There will come a turning point where the guys believe what we are about.”

UI’s Tyler Linhardt scored 11 of his 12 points in the second half.

“Linhardt was huge … He hit some big shots, and when (the Bobcats) were coming back, he dug in on defense and kept us in the game,” Pribble said.

“We knew this would be a back-and-forth game from the jump,” Linhardt said. “We did not want to get too high or too low. A game like this can get emotional. We all want to be perfect, but that’s not possible.

“I didn’t have the first half I wanted, but the guys picked me up in the locker room. That, and my dad at half court said, ‘You’ve got to do something.’ ”

Idaho scored the first nine points before Tyler Patterson drained a 3-pointer from the corner for Montana State. The Vandals’ early run was highlighted by Julius Mims’ back-to-back dunks.

When the Vandals cooled off, MSU heated up and grabbed a short-lived 18-17 lead midway through the opening half. Mrus, with a 3-pointer from out front, and Isaiah Brickner, scoring off a drive, got Idaho ahead by seven with just less than 6 minutes to play before the teams entered halftime with the Vandals leading 30-25. Idaho played with the advantage through most of the second half before needing to rally down the stretch to preserve the victory.

Mrus led Idaho with 14 points. Gonzalez added 13 and Mims 11.

Payne led Idaho with eight rebounds.

McMahon had 13 points for the Bobcats, Agbonkpolo 11 and Patterson nine.

Idaho continues to play without senior Kyson Rose, who suffered a severe concussion against UC San Diego on Dec. 16. Rose is nearing the point when he can go through the concussion protocol. “We want to keep him at home, so symptoms don’t get worse,” Pribble said. “He is a big part of what we are doing.”

Bobcats hold off UI women

The Vandals found themselves facing a 10-point deficit that they couldn’t overcome in a Big Sky Conference opener setback in Bozeman.

Idaho (8-4) pulled within 45-39 by the end of the third quarter, but Montana State (11-2) held off the Vandals in the fourth quarter.

Jennifer Aadland led Idaho with 12 points and eight rebounds. Hope Hassmann added 10 points, four assists and three rebounds.