Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Caleb N. Corbett and Emmalyn M. Waters, both of Spokane.

Shane P. Schmidlkofer and Darby M. Santos, both of Spokane.

Joseph M. Swanberg and Kerri B. Schnider, both of Elk.

Ronald S. Rush and Laura E. Kennedy, both of Spokane.

Shane A. Criddle, of Liberty Lake, and Maren M. Eoff, of Bakersfield, Calif.

Johnsay J. Ketwan and Kina Jibas, both of Spokane.

Joram O. Malombo, of Spokane, and Tangela M. Smith, of Savannah, Ga.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

South Side Investments LLC v. Caitlyn Momeny, restitution of premises.

Guse Summit View v. Leandra Mullis, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Angel Hughes, restitution of premises.

NE Spokane Properties LLC v. Michelle Wenger, restitution of premises.

Indiana Apartments LLC v. Jade Annasta, restitution of premises.

Eric Hawker v. Michael Isby, restitution of premises.

Cristine N. Adams v. Cory A. Loucks, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Tylock, Kristyne A. and William R.

Bos, Rebecca M. and Ty M.

Sterling, Terryl and Dylan

Benedict, Harley N. and Risbeck, Daniel J.

Alderson, Jennifer L. and Jeffrey

Shapoval, Aryonia N. U. and Newkirk, Navarro M. P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Jennifer R. Rice, 39; 56 days in jail with credit given for 56 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Dion A. Lamb, 56; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Daniel Malone, 43; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

David A. Best, 28; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jeremy T. Shelton, 38; 51 months in prison with credit given for 1,110 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree escape.

Michael S. Knerr, 26; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Kendra M. Tonasket, 36; 39 days in jail, 12 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Marshall H. William, 32; three days in jail, 24 months of probation, stalking.

Marvaughn J. Edwards, 34; 90 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Logan M. A. Escalante-Fellows, 25; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Kelley G. Dupis, 35; 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Robert M. Fleck, 31; two days in jail, 120 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.